Bears Predicted to Cut Veteran Pass Rusher in Favor of UDFA

Dominique Robinson is likely on the roster bubble for the Chicago Bears heading into the 2024 season, and one analyst and insider following the team believes Robinson will get cut in favor of an undrafted free agent.

In his latest 53-man roster projection, Josh Schrock of NBC Sports has the Bears choosing rookie UDFA Keith Randolph Jr. over Dom Rob.

“On the interior, I’m going to give the final spot to undrafted rookie Keith Randolph Jr. The Bears need another body at defensive tackle, and Randolph might be their best option,” Schrock wrote on June 25.

“Dominique Robinson will enter camp on the bubble and must show significant improvement to make the 53.”

What Can Keith Randolph Jr. Offer the Bears That Dominique Robinson Can’t?

The Bears signed Randolph as an UDFA out of the University of Illinois after the 2024 draft and they gave him one of the heftier contracts received by any undrafted player. Chicago signed Randolph to a three-year deal worth $2.85 million, with $220,000 guaranteed.

“The financial commitment increased Randolph Jr.’s chances of making the team,” The Draft Network’s Justin Melo wrote on June 17.

“The Bears showed consistent interest in Randolph Jr. throughout the entire pre-draft process. They first met with him at this year’s Senior Bowl, where he impressed throughout a productive week of practice and interviews. They then held a follow-up virtual meeting with Randolph Jr. to reiterate their interest in his services. (Bears general manager Ryan) Poles eventually kept the former Illini standout in-state by making him an aggressive offer.”

So, what are the Bears getting in Randolph? Here’s what NFL.com’s draft expert Lance Zierlein wrote about Randolph’s game heading into the 2024 NFL draft:

“An interior defender with good strength and pad level, Randolph lacks a true positional play quality where he can plant his flag on the next level. He’s not twitchy off the snap or with his field movements, but Randolph has managed to stack up tackles at a relatively high rate during his tenure at Illinois,” Zierlein noted, adding:

“He’s consistently playing as low as or lower than his opponents and can neutralize a base block, but he’s not a classic stack-and-shed defender. He could factor as a rotational defender but won’t offer much help as a pass rusher. Randolph has backup talent as a potential Day 3 pick.”

Bears’ Defensive Line Still Unproven

Montez Sweat and DeMarcus Walker should start at defensive end if Chicago doesn’t make any significant additions on the edges. In addition to Robinson, the Bears have fifth-round rookie Austin Booker and Jacob Martin in the mix at defensive end.

Schrock’s notion Chicago might want to keep Randolph to give depth to the D-line’s interior is with merit. Chicago’s current trio of defensive tackles, Andrew Billings, Gervon Dexter and Zacch Pickens, could use a fourth contributor, particularly after veteran Justin Jones left this offseason.

Dom Rob’s lackluster 2023 campaign is also an issue.

After playing in all 17 games and starting seven as a rookie in 2022, the 6-foot-5, 253-pound Robinson saw his playing time decrease significantly in 2023. After playing 51% of Chicago’s defensive snaps as a rookie, that number fell to just 35% last year.

He amassed 1.5 sacks, 2 tackles-for-loss and 2 QB hits his rookie year, but those numbers fell to 0.5 sacks, a TFL and a lone QB hit last season.

Dom Rob’s 2024 salary is just under $1 million for the 2024 season, according to Spotrac. Considering Chicago’s commitment to him isn’t that strong fiscally coupled with the fact that Poles wasn’t with the team when Robinson was drafted, it wouldn’t be a surprise if the Bears kept Randolph and let Dom Rob walk.