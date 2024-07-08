Shirtless Photo of Steelers QB Justin Fields Looking Shredded Goes Viral

Current Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Justin Fields lit social media on fire after sharing a shirtless photo in which he appears to be looking more shredded than ever.

In a series of photographs Fields shared on Instagram on June 6, one in particular caught the eye of social media: An image of the former Chicago Bears signal-caller flexing with his father, Ivant “Pablo” Fields. The reactions on social media were varied.

“Justin Fields is looking JACKED,” analyst Dov Kleiman wrote on X.

“Let’s all hope he plays as good as he looks,” one fan wrote.

Several X users also pointed out that reigning Super Bowl champion Patrick Mahomes isn’t exactly the most impressive physical specimen in the NFL. “Being jacked doesn’t help you throw the football more accurately and read defenses better,” another X user added.

Justin Fields Posts Shirtless Photo Amid QB Competition in Pittsburgh

Fields is currently competing for QB1 against veteran Russell Wilson, who the Steelers signed this offseason after his release from the Denver Broncos.

After starting 38 games for the Bears over the last three seasons, Fields must now outplay a potential future Hall of Famer in Wilson.

“I’m definitely competing,” Fields said, via the Steelers’ official website. “I think Russ knows that. We’re competing against each other every day. … Helps me get better, us pushing each other. I definitely don’t have the mindset of sitting all year. I’m coming in every day, giving it all I got. Pushing him to be his best, and he’s pushing me to be my best each and every day.”

Fields Faces Significant Challenge in Beating Out Russell Wilson for QB1

The Bears stand to benefit if Fields beats Wilson out for the starting job. When trading him to Pittsburgh, Chicago received a 2025 sixth-round pick that could turn into a 2025 fourth-round selection if Fields plays 51% of Pittsburgh’s plays in the upcoming season.

According to The Athletic’s Mark Kaboly, the Steelers quarterback competition isn’t going great for Fields so far.

“Wilson did nothing through 12 practices to even slightly indicate he could lose the quarterback competition to Justin Fields,” Kaboly wrote on June 17. “The work ethic, the experience, the arm talent and the fact he basically took all of the first-team snaps strongly suggest that nothing Wilson can do between July 24 and Sept. 8 would prevent him from starting.”

While clearly a physically gifted athlete, Fields struggled with anticipatory throws, and he overlooked open receivers more often than starting QBs ideally should. Kaboly believes Fields hasn’t shown enough to start over Wilson, at least not yet:

Unlike Wilson, he has a lot of obstacles to overcome for an opportunity this year. Fields didn’t get many first-team reps, and that’s significant come training camp. More than that, you can see what made him a first-round pick … and also what made the Chicago Bears move on. The arm strength, speed and playmaking with his legs are undeniable. However, he showed inconsistent accuracy and relied on his feet too quickly after the first read. That stuff can be fixed, but maybe not throughout a training camp.

Fields threw for 2,562 yards, 16 touchdowns and nine interceptions while running for 657 yards and four touchdowns in 13 starts for Chicago last year. His work ethic and leadership skills made him favorite with the fans and in the locker room. It’ll be interesting to see if he can carve out a niche for himself in Pittsburgh.