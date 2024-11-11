Bears’ Matt Eberflus Says Significant Move Is Coming: ‘There Will Be Changes’

Matt Eberflus says change is coming for the 4-5 Chicago Bears.

After losing three straight games and failing to score an offensive touchdown in two of them, the Bears coach has been bombarded with questions about offensive coordinator Shane Waldron. When speaking with the media on November 11, Flus didn’t get into specifics, but he noted the team was currently in the process of making a decision about its offensive staff.

“There will be changes, adjustments being made. I’m not going to disclose those right now. I’m not at that point in the process,” Eberflus said, via Kevin Fishbain of The Athletic. Flus also noted he the team was still determining whether Waldron would be on staff after this week.

Waldron’s tenure was expected to bring growth to the team, and the hope was that he would help with the development of rookie quarterback Caleb Williams. He joined the Bears with a promising background from his time with the Seattle Seahawks, but throughout the 2024 season, there have been critical failures in his play-calling, which have unquestionably contributed to the team’s offensive struggles.

That simply hasn’t happened. In fact, it can be argued that Williams has regressed under Waldren’s tutelage.

Matt Eberflus Is Very Likely Going to Fire OC Shane Waldron

The Bears’ 2024 offense has been plagued by inefficiency, ranking near the bottom of the league in several major categories. Through the season, Chicago is putting up 19.4 points per contest, placing them among the NFL’s lowest-scoring teams. This marked a regression from 2023, where they averaged 21.2 PPG.

Moreover, the offense is currently ranked 30th out of 32 teams in in total yardage, averaging only 277.7 yards per game. The inability to consistently move the ball not only reduced the Bears’ scoring opportunities but also increased the pressure on an already strained defense. These offensive numbers, particularly the low scoring output, make it difficult to sustain a competitive season, as NFL teams generally aim for 24+ PPG to remain in playoff contention.

In the red zone, the Bears’ offense has been equally unproductive. This inability to finish drives reflects a lack of effective schemes and adjustments in high-stakes situations. Waldron’s approach too often relied on predictable play calls, and his limited utilization of available playmakers led to wasted scoring opportunities.

What Will Caleb Williams, Bears Offense Look Like Moving Forward?

Who knows, but it’s fair to say that no one on Chicago’s offense is having a great year, and that’s largely on Waldron.

Talented players such as DJ Moore, Cole Kmet and Keenan Allen are all having bad seasons. Moore’s production dropped from an average of 80 receiving yards per game in 2023 to just 44 yards per game this season, as Waldron’s scheme failed to creatively integrate him as a deep or intermediate threat.

When asked whether he’ll be able to adjust if Waldron gets axed, Williams seemed confident he’ll be fine.

“I mean, they’re not going to reinvent the wheel in a sense,” Williams said when asked about a potential OC change. “We’re midseason, and it’s not a decision for me. I have to do what (coach Eberflus) says. I have to deal with whatever decision he makes, and I have to be fine with it. Will I be able to adapt? Yes, I will. We’ll be able to adapt, whatever decision Coach makes. From there, we have to go out and execute and win games.”

We’ll know soon enough what changes are in store for the Bears, but with the NFL’s most difficult schedule remaining, it may be too little too late at this point.