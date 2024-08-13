New Bears Arrival Predicted to Steal Starting Job From $30 Million O-Lineman

The Chicago Bears have generated a good deal of hype with upgrades across nearly every skill position this offseason, but the offense will go only as far as the front five allows.

Opinions on Chicago’s offensive line range from below-average to mediocre to sneaky good and, considering the unknowns, one can make cases for all three characterizations.

Teven Jenkins is a borderline Pro Bowl-caliber left guard when healthy, but he doesn’t have a new contract despite his eligibility for one. Tackles Braxton Jones on the left side and Darnell Wright on the right are entering their third and second NFL seasons, respectively, and the possibility for significant growth exists for both — but that’s no guarantee it will come. Coleman Shelton appears to be an upgrade at center over Lucas Patrick, but he has yet to play a regular-season down for the Bears.

Despite all of those questions begging for answers, the biggest unknown is the right guard position, which ostensibly belongs to Nate Davis.

Davis is entering the second campaign of his three-year, $30 million contract with the Bears and has been hurt most of training camp. Chicago traded a 2024 fifth-round pick to the Buffalo Bills for Ryan Bates in March and currently has him listed as the co-starter with Shelton at center. However, Bates has played all five of his professional seasons as a guard and is a viable option to challenge the often-injured Davis.

Given the relevant circumstances, Joe Tansey of Bleacher Report predicted on Monday, August 12, that Davis will ultimately lose his job to Bates by the time the regular season rolls around in September.