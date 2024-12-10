Bears Predicted to Sign Ex-Vikings 1st-Round DB to Compete With Tyrique Stevenson

Mike Hughes of the Atlanta Falcons.

It’s fair to say Tyrique Stevenson’s performance has been marred by some beyond baffling moments this season.

It started when the second-year DB for the Chicago Bears drew national attention — none of it positive — for his antics Week 8 against the Washington Commanders. On the game’s final play, Stevenson was observed taunting the crowd near the Commanders’ sideline with his back to the action.

This lapse in focus resulted in him tipping a Hail Mary pass into the hands of Commanders’ wide receiver Noah Brown, leading to an 18-15 loss for the Bears. The incident not only cost the team a victory, but also raised concerns about Stevenson’s discipline and situational awareness.

Now, weeks later, Stevenson is under the microscope again. The league fined him just under $20,000 for unsportsmanlike conduct for tripping Detroit Lions wideout Jameson Williams, which we covered when it happened.

With Stevenson struggling to find his footing, Matt Holder of Bleacher Report thinks the Bears could add current Atlanta Falcons cornerback Mike Hughes to challenge Stevenson for the starting role.

Should Bears Pursue CB Mike Hughes to Compete With Tyrique Stevenson?

“Tyrique Stevenson’s time on the field has been reduced recently as he’s been splitting reps with Terell Smith as the second cornerback in Chicago. While both Stevenson and Smith are scheduled to return next season, the front office should look into finding an upgrade at the spot opposite Jaylon Johnson this offseason,” Holder wrote on December 9, adding:

“Hughes has been in the No. 2 corner role this year in Atlanta and has been having a solid campaign. In 10 games, Pro Football Focus credited him with just 26 receptions allowed and a 72.1 coverage grade. The 27-year-old who turns 28 in February could at least be brought in for some competition with Stevenson and Smith.”

A first-round selection for the Minnesota Vikings in 2018 (30th overall), Hughes made an immediate impact by snagging a pick-six in his NFL debut against the San Francisco 49ers. His rookie campaign was cut short due to a torn ACL, however.

After three seasons and 24 games with the Vikings, he was traded to the Kansas City Chiefs in 2021, where he played 17 games, starting five, recording 45 tackles and an interception. In 2022, Hughes signed a one-year contract with the Lions, netting 47 tackles and a forced fumble over 16 games.

In March of 2023, Hughes joined the Falcons on a two-year deal. As of Week 14, he has played in 15 games for the Falcons, recording 32 solo tackles and six assisted tackles with three passes defensed.

Throughout his seven-year NFL career, Hughes has played in 82 games, starting 32. In that span, he has amassed 245 tackles, three interceptions and seven forced fumbles.

Tyrique Stevenson’s Stats Have Dipped in 2024

PFF has given Stevenson an overall grade of 56.6 so far this season, which places him 135th out of 212 cornerbacks. His 55.6 coverage grade is less impressive than Hughes’ mark of 72,1, so bringing in a vet with a background like Hughes’ wouldn’t be a bad idea for the Bears.

So far this season, Stevenson has recorded 57 total tackles (one for loss), a forced fumble, an interception and a defensive TD. The latter two came Week 1, so Stevenson’s drought in the secondary is a real one.

The reality is that this fluctuation between standout performances and critical errors has hindered Stevenson’s development and reliability as a defensive back. The Bears need cornerbacks to execute assignments precisely, and Stevenson’s lapses have compromised the unit’s cohesion on occasion. Challenging him by bringing in a more experienced veteran seems like a solid plan moving forward.