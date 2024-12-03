Bears Pushed to Trade Tyson Bagent, Add Super Bowl MVP to ‘Mentor’ Williams

Tyson Bagent has become one of the more sought-after backup quarterbacks in the NFL, so it’s no surprise there is talk of the Chicago Bears trading him away for draft capital.

Matt Holder of Bleacher Report believes Bagent is a prime trade candidate, and he named a Super Bowl-winner as a possible replacement: Joe Flacco.

“Chicago should look into trading Tyson Bagent in the offseason since Bagent showed some promise in the preseason and could yield the club a decent return for a player who, ideally, won’t see the field in the fall. However, that would leave the offense with a need for a backup quarterback,” Holder wrote on December 2, adding:

“Flacco has proven to be a quality QB2 over the last couple of years and wouldn’t be a threat to unseat Williams for the starting job. Also, the 40-year-old could be a good mentor for the 2024 No. 1 overall pick.”

Should Bears Trade QB Tyson Bagent & Add Veteran Leadership in Joe Flacco?

After going undrafted in 2023, Bagent caught on with the Bears. The quintessential underdog story, he made the team’s 53-man roster following the preseason and began the year as the third-string quarterback behind ex-QBs Justin Fields and Nathan Peterman. He was promoted to second string before Week 4.

As a rookie last year, Bagent appeared in five games, starting four. He completed 94 of 143 passes (65.7%) for 859 yards, with three touchdowns and six interceptions, netting a passer rating of 71.4. He also rushed 23 times for 109 yards and two TDs.

Full of pluck, perseverance and moxie, Bagent quickly became a fan favorite, and has garnered loads of positive attention after filling in so capably as an undrafted rookie. Heading into Year 3 in 2025, he’ll be a likely trade candidate, to be sure, as the Bears already have their franchise QB in Caleb Williams. So, would adding a player such as Flacco be a good idea? Let’s discuss.

What Would Bears Be Getting in Flacco?

The pinnacle of Flacco’s 17-year NFL career was with the Baltimore Ravens, and it came during the 2012 season. He orchestrated a remarkable playoff run, culminating in a victory in Super Bowl 47, where he was named the game’s Most Valuable Player. During the playoffs that year, Flacco threw 11 touchdown passes without an interception, tying San Francisco 49ers legend Joe Montana’s record for the most touchdowns without an interception in a single postseason.

Over his 11 seasons with Baltimore, Flacco amassed 38,245 passing yards and 212 touchdowns. His tenure included six playoff appearances, three AFC Championship Games and one Super Bowl win. In 2018, a hip injury led to Flacco losing his starting position to rookie Lamar Jackson.

In 2023, Flacco joined the Cleveland Browns and after a season-ending injury to Deshaun Watson. He wound up leading Cleveland to a playoff berth, starting five games and throwing for 1,616 yards, 13 touchdowns and eight interceptions. His performance earned him the Associated Press NFL Comeback Player of the Year award.

In March 2024, Flacco signed a one-year contract with the Indianapolis Colts worth up to $8.1 million. He has thrown for 1,167 yards, nine touchdowns and five interceptions with the Colts so far this season.

Throughout his career, Flacco has accumulated 45,103 passing yards, 254 touchdowns and 160 interceptions. He’s still got loads to offer in terms of experience and knowledge despite being over 40. If he’s still around next year — and he very well may be — the Bears could do a lot worse, particularly if they do decide to trade Bagent. We’ll see how next offseason plays out, but Bagent’s days in the Windy City could be numbered.