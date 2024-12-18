Justin Jefferson Has 8-Word Message for Caleb Williams After Embarrassing Loss

Caleb Williams of the Chicago Bears walks off the field after losing to the Minnesota Vikings.

Superstar wide receiver Justin Jefferson had some strong words for quarterback Caleb Williams after the Minnesota Vikings handed the Chicago Bears a 30-12 defeat on “Monday Night Football” Week 15.

Jefferson was a key target for the Vikes as usual, snagging seven receptions for 73 yards and a touchdown in the win.

The Bears, now at 4-10 after their eighth straight loss, struggled to find offensive rhythm throughout the entire game. Williams completed 18 of 31 passes for 191 yards and a touchdown, but he faced constant pressure, getting sacked twice while also losing a fumble.

It was a relatively rough outing for the Bears’ rookie QB in a season that has been full of tumultuous moments, but ESPN’s cameras captured Jefferson saying the following to Williams during postgame handshakes: “You’re a killer, boy. Keep doing your thing.”

Caleb Williams Would Be Wise to Heed Justin Jefferson’s Advice

Williams, the first overall pick in the 2024 NFL draft, has faced myriad challenges over his rookie season so far. While many of Williams’ issues are self-inflicted, the beleaguered offensive line assembled by general manager Ryan Poles isn’t doing the rookie signal-caller any favors.

Throughout the season, Williams has been sacked an NFL-high 58 times, contributing to his difficulties in establishing consistent offensive production. Some of those sacks are on him for holding onto the ball too long, but more can be attributed to a leaky and banged-up O-line. Despite it all, Williams has shown flashes of his potential, throwing for 2,937 yards, 17 TDs and five interceptions through his 14 starts.

Williams has also already had to deal with a revolving door at both offensive coordinator and head coach. Chicago’s offensive struggles led to the mid-season dismissal of offensive coordinator Shane Waldron and head coach Matt Eberflus. Through it all, the rookie QB has remained a bright spot, setting Bears rookie records for completions, passing yards and touchdowns.

Year 2 Will Be Pivotal for Williams

The Bears are likely hiring an offensive-minded head coach this offseason, according to NFL insider Adam Schefter. If the team wants Williams to fulfill his potential, that’s probably the best route to take.

Another top priority needs to be completely revamping an offensive line that has been nothing short of a liability this season. Williams has been sacked over 11% of the time he has dropped back to pass, and that cannot happen again next year.

An offensive mind may also help Chicago get off to faster starts.

Williams’ lone touchdown pass against the Vikings was a 16-yard strike to veteran receiver Keenan Allen in the fourth quarter. The Bears’ offense was unable to score in the first half for the third consecutive game, highlighting ongoing struggles in their offensive execution.

“It’s been frustrating and encouraging,” Williams said after the Vikings game when asked to describe his rookie season. “I would say the frustrating part is obviously we were on a — how many games now? Eight? Yeah, 8-game losing streak. … That’s the frustrating part. The encouraging part is how much we fight as a team.”

Through everything, Williams’ resilience and flashes of brilliance have given fans a glimmer of hope for the franchise’s future, even as the team faces organizational upheaval once again.