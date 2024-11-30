Bears WR Keenan Allen Makes Definitive Statement About His NFL Future

Keenan Allen has made his preferences crystal clear.

The veteran wide receiver has revealed that he’ll very likely be playing for one of two teams in 2025: the Chicago Bears or the Los Angeles Chargers.

On the November 26 episode of “The Big Dog Show” hosted by current Bears teammate Marcedes Lewis and David Kaplan of ESPN 1000, Allen was asked about his future in the NFL. While the 32-year-old vet didn’t say with 100% certainty that he’s playing next year, he’s absolutely leaning towards playing. He also knows which uniform he’d like to wear.

“I will say this,” the Bears WR told Lewis and Kaplan. “It’s Chicago or L.A.”

Keenan Allen Is Becoming Increasingly Reliable WR for Bears & Rookie QB Caleb Williams

Despite getting off to a slow start this season due to a heel injury, Allen is becoming a stabilizing force on offense. As the season has progressed, his veteran presence has become increasingly valuable, especially with rookie quarterback Caleb Williams under center. He has played in 10 games, hauling in 44 receptions for 441 yards and five touchdowns.

One standout performance came Week 12 against the rival Minnesota Vikings. Allen recorded nine catches for 86 yards and a crucial touchdown in the final minute of regulation, helping the Bears erase an 11-point deficit to force overtime. Although the Bears ultimately lost, 30-27, his efforts were instrumental in the team’s late-game surge.

Allen also had a standout performance in Chicago’s Thanksgiving Day matchup against the Detroit Lions in Week 13. Held without a reception in the first half, he made a significant impact in the second half, finishing with five catches for 73 yards and two TDs. The Bears also lost that game, 23-20, and afterward, Allen expressed frustration that appeared to be directed at former Bears head coach Matt Eberflus, who was fired by the team after his poor timeout management against Detroit.

“I feel like we did enough as players to win the game,” Allen said, via 670 The Score’s Chris Emma.

Keenan Allen’s Decision on His Future Will Be Interesting One for the Chicago Bears

Allen’s leadership has been pivotal for the Bears, particularly when it comes to mentoring younger receivers and providing a reliable target for the team’s rookie quarterback. His professionalism and experience have also been assets in the locker room.

But he did spend the first 11 seasons of his career with the Chargers, and that familiarity could win out.

By the end of his tenure with L.A., Allen had amassed 934 receptions for 10,530 yards and 59 touchdowns over 139 games. He netted over 1,000 receiving yards in six different seasons with L.A., also getting named to six Pro Bowls.

Known for his precise route-running, reliable hands and consistent production, Allen has solidified his reputation as one of the premier wide receivers in the NFL. He’s currently in the final year of his four-year, $80 million contract, so his asking price will likely be a big factor in whether or not he returns to Chicago.

“It’s gonna depend on price, but I’m afraid I have to admit something,” Jacob Infante of Windy City Gridiron wrote on X. “I’m coming back around on Keenan Allen. He’s been an effective weapon for the #Bears as Caleb Williams has come into his own these last few weeks. At the right value, I’d consider bringing him back.”

Depending on how he finishes this season, Allen should have other suitors, as well, which could drive up his asking price. It’ll be interesting to see what he decides to do.