Bears Can Address Biggest Roster Hole Via Reunion With $10.5 Million Specialist

For all of the work the Chicago Bears have done rebuilding the roster over the past two years, there still remains at least one significant hole at a premiere position.

The Bears produced the fewest sacks in the NFL two seasons past with just 20 total. That number increased to 30 sacks last year, in large part due to the addition of defensive end Montez Sweat ahead of the trade deadline. However, it was still the second-worst mark across the league.

General manager Ryan Poles wasted little time locking Sweat up by way of a four-year, $98 million extension. But the position of edge rusher opposite Sweat remains arguably the biggest deficiency on the Bears’ entire roster.

Derrik Klassen of Bleacher Report laid out Chicago’s defensive line situation on June 13 and suggested a handful of names who the team might pursue via trade or free agency, including a reunion with Yannick Ngakoue.

If the Bears want to make a more serious push, Sweat cannot be a one-man army on the edge. Having a player of his caliber goes a long way, but nobody else on the roster is either a plus starter or an exciting young prospect. DeMarcus Walker and Jacob Martin are fine rotational pieces, and maybe fifth-round rookie Austin Booker will bring some juice, but that’s not an inspiring group for a defense that aspires to win double-digit games. The Bears are left with a crop of free agents who are not going to take over games, but they may still be better than what they have on the roster at the moment. … The Bears just need a body to take some pressure off of Sweat and help keep the rotation fresh.