Hall of Fame Former Bronco Gets Honest About Bo Nix, Surging Denver Squad

Bo Nix and the Denver Broncos are one of the surprises of the 2024 season at 5-3. But there is room for improvement if they want to reach the playoffs. ESPN lists the Broncos as having a 43% chance of being a playoff team entering Week 9 as of October 29.

As it stands, Hall of Famer and former Broncos safety Brian Dawkins does not think the Broncos are a playoff team, saying, “Right now, no.” He does see encouraging signs, though.

Dawkins, who spent three years with the Broncos from 2009-2011, offered Nix some advice.

“What you see from Bo is that with some of the creativity, he has to get the ball down the field to get first downs,” Dawkins told RG.org’s DJ Siddiqi in an interview published on October 31. “It’s going to be imperative for him not to turn the ball over. That’s always the case for a quarterback – especially for a rookie – and to not beat himself up too much when he makes mistakes. Because mistakes will be made. They will be made, and you can’t beat yourself up to the point that it affects you on the next play on the next read.”

Nix ranks 13th in big-time throws, per Pro Football Focus. He drops to 23rd in big-time throw rate. But Nix also has the third-fewest turnover-worthy plays among QBs with at least 261 pass attempts like he has.

Nix has completed 63.2% of his passes for 1,530 yards, 8 touchdowns, and 5 interceptions. But 4 of those interceptions came in the first two weeks of the season.

Nix has thrown 1 interception in the past six weeks entering Week 9.

He has completed 64.6% of his throws for 1,146 yards with 8 scores and 1 pick in the time since. His numbers would look even better if some of his passes that have been on target were not dropped. Even still, Dawkins sees the light with Nix and Broncos head coach Sean Payton.

“That’s going to be the learning thing for him,” Dawkins said about the turnovers. “But from what I’ve seen from him and from that relationship [with Sean Payton], it seems they’re clicking.”

Play

Drew Brees Compares Broncos’ Bo Nix to Saints’ Spencer Rattler

Retired quarterback Drew Brees has often been complimentary of what he has seen from Nix and the fit with Payton.

He too wants to see the Broncos rookie make strides as a passer, though in a different aspect.

“It’s interesting to see the two offenses – the Saints and the Broncos – with Klint Kubiak and Sean Payton,” Brees told Siddiqi in an interview published on October 27. “I think there’s a lot of similarities between Spencer Rattler and Bo Nix. They’re both really athletic guys. The Saints were under center a lot more. I think that’s how they set up their run game and their play action. Spencer Rattler was on the move so much, throws the ball and runs very well – very similar to Bo.

“Where both of those guys will need to make strides – just as any young player – is in the [dropback] passing game.”

But Brees was not solely handing out compliments.

Play

Drew Brees Calls Out Broncos’ OL

Brees was critical of the Broncos’ offensive line. On the season, the Broncos have allowed the sixth-lowest pressure rate and have averaged the ninth-most yards before contact through Thursday Night Football in Week 9.

“The O-Line for the Broncos has probably not performed as well as they’re going to,” Brees continues. “I feel like Bo Nix has been under duress more than they would like. I think their ability to know where their outlets are, know where they can get rid of the ball. It’s great when you can scramble and make some plays. But there are times when you just have to stay in the pocket, deliver the ball accurately and be able to go through progressions very quickly and concisely. That’s where those guys will continue to grow as they develop.”

The Broncos have dealt with injuries, including at center and multiple such losses at right tackle this season.

The unit is getting healthy, though.

Right tackle Mike McGlinchey returned to action in Week 7. And starting center Luke Wattenberg is getting closer to making his return from injured reserve, doing side work in practice ahead of their Week 9 matchup against the Baltimore Ravens.