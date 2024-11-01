Bo Nix Gets Real About Lamar Jackson Ahead of Broncos-Ravens Showdown

Denver Broncos QB Bo Nix received many comparisons during the pre-draft process.

Nix often drew comparisons to former New Orleans Saints star Drew Brees with the added benefit of athleticism. However, Nix’s athleticism has still caught some within the organization by surprise.

It has also led to questions putting him in a similar light as Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson, a comparison Nix respectfully rejects.

“If I try to do what Lamar would do, I wouldn’t be here. Because he’s special when it comes to not only running the ball – he’s well-known for his explosive runs – but he’s a fully qualified quarterback in the pocket. And he does some really good things with his arm. I think he’s underrated when it comes to throwing the ball,” Nix told reporters on October 30.

“It’s going to be fun seeing him. I’ve never met him. It’s going to be fun being around him, watching him in person for, I guess, the second time. I watched him play Clemson when I was in high school. I went and watched the Clemson game and he was electric in that one, too. So I’m excited to play against him on the same level. It’s still crazy I get to play against these guys that [I was] growing up watching them. He’s a two-time MVP. He’s been doing it for a few years now at a high level. So I definitely don’t want to be compared to him at running the ball cuz I’m not quite there.”

Nix has rushed for 259 yards on 52 carries through eight games this season. He is second among rookie quarterbacks in rushing yards and fourth among all QBs.

Nix and fellow rookie Jayden Daniels of the Washington Commanders lead the league with 4 touchdowns. Jackson leads all QBs with 501 yards and 2 scores, though the Broncos rookie has a slightly higher success rate, per Pro Football Reference.

Bo Nix Wanted to Showcase Passing Ability During the Pre-Draft Process

Despite scouting reports painting him as a pocket passer, albeit an athletic one, Nix says that he was not looking to showcase his running ability to scouts ahead of the draft.

Instead, he wanted to show that he had NFL-caliber talent as a passer.

“I thought when it comes to the tape I felt like I showed enough of that [running] quality. I felt like, if anything, I wanted to show my throwing ability throughout the process. Because if anything, I was not wanting to get tied up with the running stuff,” Nix said.

“I think it’s a double-edged sword. You run fast, and all of a sudden you become a runner. And then if you don’t run, then you’re just stuck in the pocket. So it’s tough on guys, and the titles are always hit or miss because we’re all just out there playing quarterback doing whatever we got to do for our team. Sometimes it’s running, sometimes it’s throwing.”

Nix ranks sixth in carries among quarterbacks. But Jackson is the only one with more carries and more yards than the Broncos rookie has.

Nix ranks in the top 10 in QB carries and passing attempts; the only player to do so.

Bo Nix ‘Couldn’t Be Happier’ With Sean Payton, Broncos

Nix ranks second on the Broncos in carries and rushing yards, and he leads the team in rushing touchdowns. The attention on his running ability is a change from his pre-draft experience. But he is happy with how everything turned out.

“I thought that was important,” Nix said of showcasing his passing prowess. “There was a big challenge, especially going into my pro day. I wanted to just make the pro day hard, make every throw, and ultimately, I landed right where I needed to be. And it’s a great fit for both of [he and Broncos head coach Sean Payton]. Couldn’t be happier with how it ended up, and I learn from Coach Payton a lot. Each and every game we go into together, I learn more and more.”

The Athletic’s Nick Kosmider viewed the coach and quarterback as a potential match in March, noting Nix’s similarities to Brees.

Now, Nix and Payton will try to take down Jackson and the Ravens to bolster their playoff push.