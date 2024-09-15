Former Super Bowl Champion Offers Strong Thoughts on Broncos’ Bo Nix

Denver Broncos rookie QB Bo Nix left college as the NCAA all-time leader in starts.

In the NFL, however, he is another rookie and his regular season debut provided a stark reminder of that fact with Nix struggling with his trademark accuracy.

Former Pro Bowl quarterback Drew Brees, who won a Super Bowl as a player under Broncos head coach Sean Payton in 2019 while both were with the New Orleans Saints, has been a fan of the rookie QB.

“I’ve been really impressed with him,” Brees told RG.org’s DJ Siddiqi in an interview published on September 13. “A few things that stick out to me – first off, the guy had 60 starts in college, 60 high-level starts at Auburn and Oregon. That’s significant. That is significant in a young quarterback’s growth and development.”

Brees was clear to note that Nix is going to have to learn a lot.

From mastering the offense to chemistry with his new teammates to preparing for all of the different looks defenses will use to confuse him pre-snap.

That is where Nix’s collegiate experience can come back into play. He has already seen a lot of what teams will show him. One of his biggest adjustments will be to the long-standing hurdle of game speed and how fast he has to react to make plays similar to the ones he did in college.

Brees believes having those banked reps will pay big dividends for Nix and the Broncos.

Drew Brees Preaches Patience for Young QBs

“When you talk about young quarterbacks that are getting their opportunity to play in the NFL, I think you need at least 50 high-level starts,” Brees told Siddiqi.

“Whether that comes in college or whether that comes to the NFL, what I’m saying is, if you draft a kid who only has had 20 college starts, but he’s this top prospect and he’s got unbelievable talent. That’s great, but chances are, he’s going on a team who has some holes to fill, right? There’s going to be a little bit of an uphill battle. There’s going to be struggles and the guy still needs about a season and a half or two before you’re really going to know what you have.”

The Broncos tried to address several of their roster holes over the 2024 offseason, adding defensive lineman John Franklin-Myers, linebacker Cody Barton, and safety Brandon Jones to the defense alone in free agency.

Offensively, they added receiver, including Nix’s college teammate Troy Franklin.

That plus one of the more expensive offensive lines in the NFL and an offensive-minded head coach and play-caller in Sean Payton offer a sound support system for Nix on paper.

Whether Nix can take what he has and develop into a passer close to Brees’ level with the Broncos is unclear. But Payton has seen some similarities in the two players’ makeup.

Bo Nix, Sean Payton React to Drew Brees Comparisons

“Their personalities are different,” Payton told reporters on June 4 when asked for similarities between Brees and Nix. “We’re looking for similarities, so I would say mentally. He [Nix] wants to know as much as fast as he can. He’s the son of a coach. Now, Drew wasn’t necessarily the son of a coach. But this group of quarterbacks in general are kind of like gym rats.

“There’s maybe a maturity level because, again, he’s [Nix] played 61 games. And when we got Drew, it was off of his rookie contract um coming off an injury. So, yeah. He locates the ball well he’s accurate and I think Drew was.”

Nix, for his part, showed deference for Brees and his accolades.

“When someone compares me to Drew Brees, it’s like I mean come on. What are we doing?” Nix told Robert Griffin III on the “RGIII And the Ones” podcast in April. “That’s … one of the greats out there.

“I’ll take it. Yeah, if you want to compare me to Drew Brees. Now, I got a lot to do and a lot to learn, a lot to play for. But that comparison is very respectful.”