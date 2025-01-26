Jets Make Announcement on Highly Respected Broncos Executive

A key figure in the Denver Broncos‘ rebuild is leaving. The New York Jets hired Broncos assistant general manager Darren Mougey to man the full role for them. Mougey, a former quarterback and wide receiver, has been with the Broncos since 2012.

“IT’S OFFICIAL!” the Jets social media team exclaimed in a post on X on January 25. “We’ve hired Darren Mougey as our new General Manager.”

“Mougey has worked with three head coaches who reached the Super Bowl: Sean Payton, Gary Kubiak and John Fox,” ESPN’s Adam Schefter posted on X in his report of the decision. “Mougey was a part of two Super Bowl teams, and the Broncos believe he played a key role in Denver’s resurgence this year.”

The ex-Broncos exec called the opportunity “one of the great honors and privileges” in his life.

“It is one of the great honors and privileges of my life to serve as the general manager of the New York Jets,” Mougey said in a statement released through the Jets’ website on January 25. “I want to thank Mr. Johnson for this responsibility, one I do not take lightly. I could not be more excited to work alongside Coach [Aaron] Glenn to build a championship team that will make Jets fans proud.”

Jets owner Woody Johnson also released a statement.

“Darren is a trusted NFL executive who has experience working with an impressive collection of football leaders,” Johnson said via the team. “He is a proven talent evaluator who impressed us with his vision for this team. His partnership with Coach Glenn will revitalize this organization. I am proud of the thorough search we undertook and that it led us to the two best individuals to lead our football team going forward.”

Glenn played for and coached under Payton with the New Orleans Saints. He is one of many ties between the Broncos and Jets.

Sean Payton, Broncos Connection Looms Large for Jets

Josina Anderson of “The Exhibit” first reported that Mougey was getting the position on January 24. According to CBS Sports’ Jonathan Jones in the wake of the news, Mougey impressed Johnson during interviews.

There is a strong tie between Mougey and Glenn directly.

“When the Broncos interviewed Aaron Glenn for their head coach vacancy in Dearborn, Mich. in 2022, Darren Mougey was in the meeting as a part of Denver’s search committee,” Schefter said in a follow-up post. “Three years later, Glenn was a part of the Jets’ contingent that interviewed Mougey in New Jersey this week for its GM job.

“Now Glenn and Mougey are joining forces to lead the Jets.”

“Mougey and the #Jets started negotiating last night after they offered him the job,” NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reported on X on January 25.

“Bill Parcells. Sean Payton. Aaron Glenn. Darren Mougey,” The Athletic’s Dianna Russini posted on X. “Lots of strong voices supporting these hires in New York.”

Bill Parcells. Sean Payton. Aaron Glenn.

“Mougey’s connection to consultant Rick Spielman—through Denver GM George Paton—didn’t hurt,” The Monday Morning Quarterback’s Albert Breer posted on X.

Broncos Weigh In on Jets’ Hires

“I think he’s ready,’’ Broncos legend John Elway told 9NEWS’ Mike Klis in an interview published on January 25. “He’s a hard worker and a lot of knowledge.”

Mougey is one of four current GMs and a slew of other executives who worked under Elway during his time in the Broncos’ front office. He and Las Vegas Raiders GM John Spytek were hired this cycle.

They join Adam Peters of the Washington Commanders, who was hired in 2023, and John Lynch of the San Francisco 49ers.

Lynch has been with the 49ers since 2017.

“I’m thrilled for those guys because it was the goal for all of them,” Elway said, per Klis. “You could tell with the way they worked and what they wanted to do, you want guys to where they want to be a GM and they want to move up and want to be good at what they do. Those guys stand out pretty quickly. It’s good to see Mooge and Spytek and Adam Peters get the opportunity because they’re good at what they do.”

Payton also praised Glenn’s hire.

“Congratulations, AG!” Payton said in a post on X following Glenn’s hire being made official on January 22. “Much Deserved.”

The Broncos will visit Mougey and the Jets in New York at some point during the 2025 campaign.

It will be interesting to see how the two franchises deal with one another going forward. The Broncos and Jets made multiple trades in 2024, including for former No. 2 overall pick Zach Wilson.

The Broncos have also been a popular speculative trade destination for Jets wide receiver Garrett Wilson if he is made available this offseason.