Potential Broncos Trade Target Raises Eyebrows With Bo Nix Link

The Denver Broncos have their quarterback in Bo Nix. One of the best signs that he is at least a stabilizing presence is his appeal to others. That seems to be the case with a potential Broncos trade target.

New York Jets wide receiver Garrett Wilson is a popular speculative target amid his uncertain future with the franchise.

His latest act could suggest he is keen on a pairing with Nix on the Broncos.

“Should the Broncos pursue Garrett Wilson?” a fan asked on Instagram on January 24, adding a poll to followers to vote. Wilson’s profile participated in the poll.

“Hopefully Garrett voted yes,” one fan said in the replies.

“Wait did he really vote for Broncos???” said another. “This would be a big W for @broncos @bonix10.”

The poll’s creator has done several others. One involved potentially acquiring New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara. Another asked about the Broncos drafting Nix’s brother and former college teammate, Tez Johnson.

None have created the buzz that the Wilson profile’s interaction has.

Fans React to Garrett Wilson-to-Broncos Poll

Fans also noticed that Wilson followed Nix and several other Broncos players on Instagram, fueling speculation and clamor for a trade on X.

“Garrett Wilson has apparently poll voted on an Instagram post yesterday to be a bronco… he also followed Bo nix,” a fan posted on X in reaction to Wilson’s presumed activity. “Not an edit ^ this is 100% real.”

“Definitely not going to overreact at the fact that @GarrettWilson_V voted on an IG Poll about him being a Bronco & following Bo Nix,” another fan posted. “I would never.”

“Garrett Wilson is picture perfect fit in Denver,” yet another fan posted on X, sharing a screenshot of Wilson following Nix, former Jets teammate and pending Broncos free agent Zach Wilson among others. “Please @Broncos make this happen.”

“The best addition the Broncos could make for next season, the development of Bo Nix, and for the franchise long-term is Garrett Wilson,” a different fan said, sharing the same image. “I don’t know if it’s possible but they should absolutely try.”

It is unclear if Wilson’s following Nix is a new occurrence. Instagram does not list followers – or profiles being followed – in chronological order.

The idea of the Broncos acquiring Wilson in a trade is not new, either.

Broncos Acquiring Garrett Wison via Trade a Popular Notion

“Let’s add Garrett Wilson to this Broncos offense and see what happens,” Underdog Fantasy’s Ian Hartitz posted on X in December in reaction to rumors that the former first-round pick could request a trade this offseason amid potential friction with Jets QB Aaron Rodgers.

There have also been calls for head coach Sean Payton and general manager George Paton to trade for Wilson from Broncos country.

“I’ve heard they’re looking for a right tackle (in addition to about a billion other things give or take),” Denver Sports’ Cecil Lammey posted on X on January 12 in response to a fan asking what he would offer for Wilson. “Full disclosure, I DO NOT trade Mike McGlinchey.

“However, he’s not the only RT on this roster…. (and I do love me some Garrett Wilson).”

Wilson denied the reports of friction with Rodgers in an interview with ESPN’s Rich Cimini published on New Year’s Day.

“There’s no truth to that. At the end of the day, I don’t speak on things like that because social media is not real,” Wilson told ESPN’s Rich Cimini on January 1. “That stuff is just words for people trying to figure out a way to divide us more than they’ve already tried, like the record isn’t enough.

“We’ve got a lot going on here, especially this season, trying to dig ourselves out of this hole. Unfortunately, we weren’t able to. But my feet are where my feet are at and I’m going to try and finish this thing the right way.”

That does not mean the Broncos cannot inquire about a trade for the talented wideout.