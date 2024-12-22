Broncos Trade Rumor Debunked After $52 Millon Star’s Reaction

The Denver Broncos laid the groundwork for their strong 2024 season with a slew of calculated risks in the offseason. Among the most notable was the decision to trade Jerry Jeudy to the Cleveland Browns.

The Athletic reported that the Broncos were nearing a trade to send Jeudy to the New York Jets this past offseason.

Jets owner Woody Johnson stuck the deal down due to Jeudy’s “Madden” video game rating.

Jeudy, who signed a three-year, $52.5 million contract extension after the deal, called that part of the report “fake news.” Pro Football Talk’s Mike Florio reports he began receiving calls that the report was erroneous and “far from a done deal.”

“To be honest, I don’t believe it. I think that’s fake news,” Jeudy told reporters on December 19. “Why would somebody look at Madden rating? Be real. I don’t think that real, but it’s funny.”

“The talks between the Broncos and the Jets were never ‘nearing the finish line.’ Broncos G.M. George Paton had multiple lines in the water. The Browns and Jets emerged as viable contenders. New York offered a third-day pick (likely round four) and receiver Allen Lazard,” Florio wrote on December 22.

“The Broncos weren’t interested in that package, and there was (as one source said) a “zero percent chance” the Broncos would have accepted it. Before the talks could progress beyond that offer, they abruptly ended.”

Notably, various outlets reported the Broncos’ interest in Lazard, including The Athletic.

Rosenblatt and Russini reported in November that the Jets offered Lazard and a “Day 2 pick” for Jeudy, noting that Johnson ended the talks.

Mixed Messages on Broncos Nixed Jerry Jeudy Trade

According to The Athletic’s latest intel, Paton was “deep” in trade talks with his former Jets counterpart, Joe Douglas, about Jeudy.

“The Broncos felt a deal was near. Then, abruptly, it all fell apart. In Denver’s executive offices, they couldn’t believe the reason why.” The Athletic’s Zack Rosenblatt, Dianna Russini, and Michael Silver wrote on December 19. “Douglas told the Broncos that Johnson didn’t want to make the trade because the owner felt Jeudy’s player rating in “Madden NFL,” the popular video game, wasn’t high enough, according to multiple league sources.”

There was no love lost on Jeudy’s behalf about the failed transaction.

A spokesperson for the Jets also ripped the idea that videogame ratings would overrule the judgment of experienced professionals. However, they also acknowledged the ratings are mentioned in discussions.

“It is used as a reference point; it is not determinative,” the spokesperson said. “It’s really sad that an adult would use a misleading anecdote about teenagers to make their father look bad. It’s ridiculous, quite honestly, the idea that this was used to influence the opinion of experienced executives,” the spokesperson said, per The Athletic.

“(The sons) have no roles in the organization. It’s completely ridiculous to suggest that any outside info is intended to replace the opinions of (Woody Johnson’s) staff.”

Broncos-Jets Deal Highlighted by Quirkiness

Regardless of how involved the game ratings are, it fits a theme for the Jets, who the report revealed operate in other unorthodox ways.

One of the trades they completed with the Broncos this past offseason, sending former No. 2 overall pick Zach Wilson included a notable stipulation. The Broncos wanted the No. 257 pick of the 2024 draft.

The Jets insisted on keeping it and wound up doing so. They selected safety Jaylen Key.

However, they waived him in October. He is now a member of the Cincinnati Bengals practice squad. The Jets may need to find another QB.