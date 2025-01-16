Broncos Send Clear Message About Bo Nix After Historic Season

Bo Nix led the Denver Broncos to their first 10-win season and playoff berth since 2015.

His campaign did not end in the same fashion as that season. But Nix and the Broncos also came close to winning several more games.

However, Nix rewrote the franchise’s record books and made a spot for himself in league history. Nix finished the season ranked first in Broncos history among rookies in passing attempts, completions, yards, and touchdowns, and he is second in passer rating, per Stathead.

Moreover, his strong play only bolstered Broncos head coach Sean Payton’s faith in him.

“There are a lot of things to be encouraged about. I had a good visit with him yesterday. His movement skills, some of the some of the things, maybe, that we didn’t even see or forecast coming. His decision-making. He’s extremely accurate. I’ve said this before, he’s hard to sack, and that’s a good trait to have in our league,” Payton told reporters on January 15.

“There are things that he’s going to look at, and grow from, and build on. Whether it’s third down snaps whether it’s pressure, snaps.”

“I’m real encouraged, and I’m glad that he’s with us and that it worked out the way it did. I know this: he’s very conscientious. He comes in, he spends a lot of time here. He was here in my office for a half an hour yesterday. Yeah, I think it’s all in front of him,” Payton said.

“I’ve said this before: I think we found that player that can lead us and be what we need relative to having the success we’re used to having. I think we found it.”

Nix certainly appreciated Payton’s support through the ups and downs of the season.

Particularly early in the season, Payon would call on the veteran-laden supporting cast – whether the offensive line, wide receivers, or coaching staff – to step up and give Nix the kind of support a rookie quarterback needs.

Broncos GM, Owner Rave About Bo Nix

Payton’s opinion is key. But Nix has also won over the Broncos’ brain trust at higher levels. Broncos general manager George Paton espousing optimism about the young passer’s future.

“You all saw it, a pretty incredible rookie year. Bo was a pro the minute he walked in the building for rookie minicamp. You saw the poise throughout the season; poise beyond his years. Poise for a rookie. Just the leadership. He was a captain as a rookie, and that’s tough. And, man, the team embraced him,” Paton told reporters about Nix during his season-ending press conference on January 15.

“You just look at that – the intangible piece – and then you look at the talent, what he did on the field. A lot of the games looked like did at Oregon. Very accurate can process, makes quick decisions, he doesn’t put the ball in harm’s way too often. Third-least sacks; we talked about that through the draft process. You saw the arm. He’s got really good arm talent.”

Broncos wide receiver Courtland Sutton is among the teammates Nix won over.

“I think the thing that you search for through the draft process is he never flinched. We’d be behind in games, we always came back. Didn’t always win them. We’re always looking for that it factor. I talked about it with you guys previously,” Paton said.

“Bo, man, he raised the level of everyone around him. And so I feel like he has that it factor. Things he needs to work on, the coaches will get with him. He knows he has a lot to work on to get to where he wants to be, and he has – that’s his mindset. He’s been here. It’s like, ‘Bo, you gotta take a little break. He was here today, he was here yesterday. And so I’m sure he’ll get away from it and then jump into it.”

Broncos Owner Greg Penner was also effusive with praise for Nix.

Penner told reporters that he was “incredibly impressed” by what he saw from Nix during the season, and he raved about his traits.

“It never seemed like any moment was too big for him, and we had some big moments this year. He battled throughout games. Never saw him give up or let up, even when things weren’t going our way,” Penner said during his presser.

“He’s got all the physical traits that you need to be a great quarterback. Mentally sharp, the players respond to him, his teammates love him. In terms of the offseason, he’s an incredibly hard worker and loves studying tape, loves being in the gym, and I think that’ll serve him well this offseason as he builds for the future. And I know he’s going to be better next year.”

Bo Nix Had Rookie Season for the History Books

Nix had a rather prolific rookie season. In addition to his Broncos records, Nix led his draft class in passing attempts, completions, yards, and touchdowns.

His 29 passing touchdowns rank second all-time among rookies behind only Justin Herbert of the Los Angeles Chargers. He is also third in completions and eighth in attempts and yards among all rookies in league history.

Nix was sixth in passing TDs, completions, and attempts among all QBs in 2024.

His final line, including his 430 rushing yards and 4 touchdowns, is a one-of-one. Nix has areas he must improve. But the Broncos can add more support for him during the 2025 offseason. They have started well together, though, and are trending in the right direction.