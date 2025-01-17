Broncos Expected to Lose Former No. 2 Pick After $22 Million QB Decision

The Denver Broncos are going into the offseason knowing they have figured out the most important position on the field with Bo Nix at quarterback. But the Broncos future of backups Jarrett Stidham and Zach Wilson is far less settled.

Both players are free agents this offseason. Neither threw a pass with Nix taking every passing rep.

Wilson did not see the field at all, leaving him as the expected odd-man out.

“The No. 2 overall pick in the 2021 draft was inactive as an emergency quarterback for all 18 games. Would expect Wilson to hit the market searching a better play-time opportunity than there is behind Nix in Denver,” 9News’ Mike Klis wrote on January 15.

“Stidham figures to be more amenable to sticking around as Nix’s backup. He got in three mop-up games this season, handing the ball off or taking a knee with 14 total snaps. Stidham likes Denver and loved the quarterback room with Nix, Wilson and QB coach Davis Webb this year. He was a backup for $5 million the past two seasons with Denver.”

Wilson, 25, has been a popular speculative target for teams in search of high-level fliers at quarterback like the Dallas Cowboys and San Francisco 49ers.

Zach Wilson has looked like an entirely different QB this preseason. He has earned his spot as a #2 QB….but will it be with The Denver Broncos? All 22 QB Breakdown: Zach Wilson https://t.co/rFb1PK4voE pic.twitter.com/MQPZ8cMCvP — Chase Daniel (@ChaseDaniel) August 27, 2024

Wilson completed 63.6% of his passes for 397 yards and 3 touchdowns with 0 interceptions.

He recorded most of his production in the preseason finale against second and third-stringers, though, and he still showed glimpses of the flawed player he was as the No. 2 overall pick (2021) with the New York Jets.

Wilson is in the final year of his four-year, $35 million contract and will hit unrestricted free agency this offseason.

The Broncos declined his $22 million fifth-year option after the trade to land him from the Jets.

Zach Wilson Never Wrestled Broncos QB2 Job From Jarrett Stidham

Whether it was due to familiarity or performance in practice, Wilson’s inability to win the backup job behind Nix away from Stidham could prove telling about his next stop. Broncos head coach Sean Payton spoke highly about Wilson after the trade.

“We just felt like, ‘Man, we’d love to work with this guy,’” Payton told media members in June 2024. “We remember grading him [before the 2021 draft]. And we felt the investment was worth it relative to his skillset & his talent. And so – it took a while. We spent the better part of a month and a half working on that trade.”

Payton also touted Wilson’s progress during the offseason program and into the Broncos’ preseason slate.

“I like that he’s going to take shots. He’s got a good live arm,” Payton told reporters in August 2024. “I’m encouraged. I like what I’m seeing, and that’s one of the plusses about bringing someone like him in here.”

Wilson has completed 57% of his career passes for 6,293 yards, 23 touchdowns, and 25 interceptions with a 12-21 record as a starter.

Payton spoke about receiving preliminary trade inquiries during the season before the deadline.

“We’ll get teasers. A team a couple weeks ago [called and said], ‘Hey.’ Not even, and then you don’t [take it any further]. When there’s a call that is somewhat substantial, it’s still like the beginning process. ‘Hey, this is what we might [do],’” Payton told reporters in October 2024.

“George [Paton] and I will talk about it each day. But we’re focused on this right now. I understand [the question]. I understand it. And yet, it’s pretty normal. It’s – look, …there’s a group of teams shopping a certain list of players. And some teams are easier to do a deal with, maybe, than others. But right now, I like where we’re at with this group.”

The Broncos could stand to gain a compensatory pick for Wilson if he signs with another team in free agency.

They must lose more or better players than they add in free agency to get picks, per Over The Cap.

Jarrett Stidham on Fast Track to Broncos QB2 Role in 2025

The Broncos’ QB battle might have been between Stidham and Wilson had Payton’s draft gamble that Nix would make it to Denver at No. 12 not paid off. Stidham spent 2023 with the Broncos and he drew two starts in place of Russell Wilson to end the season.

That was to avoid an injury to Wilson, who the Broncos cut during the 2024 offseason.

The former New England Patriots fourth-round pick, Stidham, expressed disappointment that he lost the job to Nix but had also been confident he could be a starter.

For the cost, Stidham’s experience in Payton’s offense could be paramount for the Broncos.

He was 1-1 in his starting stint last season and owns a 1-3 career record. Stidham has completed 59.4% of his passes for 1,422 yards with 8 touchdowns to 8 picks, making him less battle-tested than Wilson despite the former’s experience in the offense.