Broncos’ Bo Nix Tips Cap to Backups Jarrett Stidham, Zach Wilson

Denver Broncos rookie Bo Nix entered the league with more collegiate starting experience than any quarterback before him. But he still had to find his way in the NFL. That was evident during his rocky start to the season.

Nix did not have to search for an example, though. His own QB room in Denver features several prime mentors, including former quarterback and Broncos head coach, Sean Payton.

Nix emulated teammates Jarrett Stidham and Zach Wilson‘s day-to-day routines.

“[In] college I was able to form a little bit of a routine. It was tough with school because you were going to class and doing homework, so you didn’t have all the time for football. But now, over the last couple years – where after I graduated and getting into the league – I’m able to just kind of put everything like I’m going on a work day. Clock in in the morning, check out at night, and that’s my work day at the office,” Nix told reporters on November 29.

“So I’ve just kind of been able to calculate it and do the things that I need to get done. And then having guys like Stidham and Zach in there with me that have been doing it for a while, and have done it for several years, and have kind of figured out their rhythm that they like. I’ve kind of just tagged along on some of that.”

Jarrett Stidham, who postgame expressed desire to help Bo Nix as starter along with his personal disappointment in not winning the job, shares this on Instagram. Stidham a competitor but also wants it clear he is all in on role of supporting Nix. pic.twitter.com/GjWB3SQ7U1 — MikeKlis9NEWS (@mikeklis9news) August 26, 2024

Stidham, 28, was a fourth-round pick by the New England Patriots in 2019. He spent two seasons there learning behind former MVPs Tom Brady and Cam Newton under legendary head coach Bill Belichick.

He also has starting experience, logging two apiece with the Broncos (2023) and the Las Vegas Raiders (2022).

Wilson, 25, is the highest-drafted and most experienced (starting) QB in the Broncos’ room.

He has 33 starts in his career. The New York Jets selected Wilson as the No. 2 overall pick in the 2021 draft. Wilson’s journey has not been as fortunate as Stidham’s in terms of situation, but he did have Aaron Rodgers in the room in 2023.

Former Giants QB an Unsung Hero for Broncos

Nix also pointed to Broncos QB coach Davis Webb, a former third-round pick by the New York Giants in 2017 who also played for the Buffalo Bills.

He was a key resource for Payton and former Broncos QB Russell Wilson in 2023.

That has continued this season with the new group helmed by the rookie No. 12 overall pick, Nix.

“I feel like we have a good routine as a group, and we’re prepared. And we do a good job. Davis does a good job preparing us throughout the week, we do a good job keeping our bodies right, and that helps us go out there and perform on Sundays,” Nix said.

“You try to kind of stay. I try to stay. But for example, this [week] you had an extra day, so you have to kind of throw that in there and adjust to it. And a short week, you got to adjust to that. So really you try to follow along with practice days, what install it is what you’re trying to go with is base, down, – third-down, whatever it is – make sure you watch that the day before. And then always having physicality at the forefront of your mind. Just how can I play at my best level on Sundays, and make sure that I’m ready to go physically.”

The Broncos head coach and starting quarterback have better chemistry this season, and Webb remains a rising coaching assistant.

Bo Nix Reveals Admiration for Courtland Sutton

Broncos WR1 Courtland Sutton has been in Nix’s corner from the start. It has paid off on the field as the season has progressed. From Weeks 1 through 7, Sutton caught 21 of 47 targets for 277 yards and 2 touchdowns.

He has a 36-467-3 line on 48 targets from Weeks 8 through 12.

“One thing that I admire about him, he practices every day extremely hard. He’s out here practicing like it is a playoff game or it is the Super Bowl. He gets every rep. He hates missing a rep, he hates having to sub in and out. But that’s just him,” Nix said.

“When we get into the game, I know he’s going to be in, I know he’s going to take the rep, I know we’ve gotten that rep during practice. So I have all the confidence in the world throwing it to him. And then in games like Sunday [vs the Raiders], we got to have a spark in the second half, and he just goes to work 1-on-1s.

“He makes great catches,” Nix said. “I know he’s going to be there and it’s comforting having a guy like that.”