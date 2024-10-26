Sean Payton Gets Honest About Broncos’ QBs After Revealing Trade Talks

With the trade deadline just over one week away, Denver Broncos head coach Sean Payton was asked questions about interest in the team’s backup quarterbacks.

Rookie first-round pick Bo Nix is QB1. But veterans Jarrett Stidham and Zach Wilson are both potential trade candidates. Both players will be free agents after the season. It makes sense to extract value before they leave for free.

Payton, though, is not eager to part with anyone in the QB room.

He first said Broncos general manager George Payton would be the “better one to ask” about trade possibilities. Payton also suggested the Broncos have already received calls.

“We’ll get teasers. A team a couple weeks ago [called and said], ‘Hey.’ Not even, and then you don’t [take it any further]. When there’s a call that is somewhat substantial, it’s still like the beginning process. ‘Hey, this is what we might [do],’” Payton told reporters on October 25.

“Then we’re two weeks away. And George and I will talk about it each day. But we’re focused on this right now. I understand [the question]. I understand it. And yet, it’s pretty normal. It’s – look, …there’s a group of teams shopping a certain list of players. And some teams are easier to do a deal with, maybe, than others. But right now, I like where we’re at with this group.”

How strong Payton’s affinity for the Broncos’ backup QBs is might depend on how substantial of an offer a team is willing to make.

They have a need that trading one of their QBs could address.

Broncos Expected to Entertain Trade Offers for Backup QBs

Stidham signed a two-year, $10 million contract with the Broncos in free agency during the 2023 offseason. He was QB1 in training camp but fell behind Nix, whom the Broncos selected No. 12 overall, during the preseason.

The Broncos acquired Wilson before the draft, doing a pick swap with the New York Jets. The No. 2 overall pick of the 2021 draft, Wilson has been QB3 since his arrival.

“Stidham lost the training camp competition with Nix, so he has been QB2 on game days this season,” ESPN’s Jeff Legwold wrote on October 23. “But the Broncos are still intrigued by Wilson’s physical skills and arm strength, both of which he displayed often in camp practices and preseason games. One of those passers could be moved. Given their ultra tight salary cap this year and next (thanks to their decision to release Russell Wilson earlier this year), the Broncos need draft capital and would listen to any and all offers.”

Payton touted Stidham as a potential starter in 2023.

Payton turned to the former New England Patriots and Las Vegas Raiders QB, Stidham, after benching Wilson for the last two games of the season.

Sean Payton, Broncos Warned Against QB Trade

Holding onto both backup QBs could prove prudent for the Broncos depending on what they might get in return. Among his many reasons for and against making the deal, 9News’ Mike Klis noted whom the Broncos might be dealing with would matter.

“Miami and Cleveland may not be in playoff contention, but if the Broncos help out their quarterback situation by giving them either Stidham or Wilson, they might climb back in,” Klis wrote on October 23. “With the 4-3 Broncos very much in AFC wild-card contention entering their game Sunday against woeful Carolina, they should not trade one of their starting-caliber, backup quarterbacks to an AFC team. Especially not the Browns, whom the Broncos play in six weeks.”

The Dolphins activated starting QB Tua Tagovailoa from injured reserve for Week 8.

His injury history could still leave them to seek a more capable backup. They currently have Skylar Thompson and Tim Boyle, though.

The Browns are turning to veteran – and former Payton reclamation project – Jameis Winston after losing starter Deshaun Watson to a torn Achilles in Week 7. They also have second-year man Dorian Thompson-Robinson on hand.

Still, Klis’ point stands.

Any team willing to surrender draft capital for a bridge QB is likely pushing for the postseason and looking to remain in contention, which means more competition for the Broncos.