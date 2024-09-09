Former Lions Quarterback Matthew Stafford Sends Blunt Message After Loss

The Detroit Lions took on the Los Angeles Rams at Ford Field on Sunday, September 8, and the game was a second homecoming for former Lions and current Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford. Ford Field also hosted the Rams during last season’s NFC playoffs, which marked the first time Stafford had been back at the venue since being the Lions’ quarterback. Both times Stafford has been back at Ford Field, he’s been booed at the games, and he has a message for those booing him in the Motor City.

Matthew Stafford Says He’s ‘Fine’ and Over the Boos

Speaking with reporters after the game, Stafford was asked if he’s over being booed by Lions fans and also hearing Goff chants at Ford Field games.

Stafford replied with a short and blunt message, stating, “I am, yeah.”

He added that he’s “fine” and agreed with the interviewer that Ford Field is just another place to play at this point.

Stafford was also asked about the atmosphere at Ford Field during the game and gave a heartfelt answer.

“(The atmosphere) was good,” he said. “I thought it was a fun place to play. The crowd was into it. Obviously, a great football game helps make the crowd get into it — back and forth all day. So, it was a good atmosphere.”

Later, Stafford discussed the Rams’ injuries during the game and his teammates’ responses.

“It is what is it. We’re professional football players. It’s what we do,” he said. “It’s what we practice. I was really proud of the way those guys played, to be honest with you. There were some unfortunate things that happened up front with guys being injured and not being able to come back in the game, and those guys battled through it.”

He added, “For those guys to step in and play the way they did, I was super proud of them.”

Stafford and the Los Angeles Rams came close to the Lions, but in the end, they fell to Detroit in overtime, 26-20. The last time Stafford had a win at Ford Field was on Nov. 15, 2020, when he was quarterback for the Detroit Lions under then head coach Matt Patricia.

‘There’s an Emotional Piece’ to Coming Back to Detroit, Teammate Says

Stafford’s teammate Cooper Kupp also talked about Stafford coming back to Detroit and the emotions it brings.

“Obviously, there’s an emotional piece,” Kupp said. “I think always coming back here, just as a human being, there’s an emotional piece. He was here for so long, and it’s where he raised his family, so I understand. I thought he did such a good job this week being able to treat it like a normal week. He got us in the right plays.”

He added, “He communicated clearly in a hostile environment and was able to get us in and out of the right stuff. Certainly, like he said, there are plays we all want back, but I thought he did a really good job.”

Matthew Stafford and Jared Goff Share Classy Moment

After the game, Stafford and Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff shared a classy moment, briefly hugging each other and showing good sportsmanship.