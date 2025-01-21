Hi, Subscriber

Chiefs Star Chris Jones’ Girlfriend Sends Clear Message on Trump’s Return

  • 329 Views
  • 40 Shares
  • Updated
Chris Jones
Getty
Kansas City Chiefs defensive tackle Chris Jones at Arrowhead Stadium on January 18, 2025.

After the Kansas City Chiefs finished the regular season with a franchise-record 15 wins, they continued to dominate in the postseason. The Chiefs took down the Houston Texans 23-14 in the divisional round.

Chiefs star Chris Jones and Co. recorded eight sacks against the Texans, the second-most in franchise history. Next up, Kansas City’s defense has the difficult job of shutting down Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen in the AFC championship game.

Cheering for the Jones at Arrowhead Stadium, his longtime girlfriend, Sheawna Weathersby. The defensive tackle, who signed a five-year, $158.75 million contract extension with Kansas City in March, shares two sons with Weathersby, Christopher Jones II, known as “Deuce,” and Carson Dakota Jones.

While Weathersby usually posts photos of her family and game day designer fits on Instagram, she posted a strong message following President Donald Trump’s first day back in the White House.

Sheawna Weathersby Didn’t Hold Back Her Opinion on President Donald Trump

Weathersby, originally from Magee, Mississippi, made it clear on her Instagram Stories that she was no fan of Trump on Tuesday, January 21. She posted a video of Trump granting pardons to more than 1,500 people charged with crimes stemming from the attack on the U.S. Capitol on January 6, 2021. “This is some sick [expletive],” Weathersby wrote.

Trump

@sheawna.kiara/InstagramSheawna Weeathersby, Chiefs defensive tackle Chris Jones’ partner, reacts to President Donald Trump’s pardons.

CBS News reported, “Mr. Trump extended clemency to those convicted of violent and serious crimes, including assaulting police officers and seditious conspiracy. He also ordered the attorney general to dismiss all pending indictments related to the Capitol riot, essentially eradicating the Biden Justice Department’s massive effort to hold accountable those who participated in the assault.”

Trump

@sheawna.kiara/InstagramSheawna Weeathersby, Chiefs defensive tackle Chris Jones’ partner, reacts to President Donald Trump’s first day back in office.

In a second post detailing the sweeping number of executive actions taken by Trump on Monday, “& ya’ll voted for this fool,” she added.

The 78-year-old said during his inauguration speech, “With these actions, we will begin the complete restoration of America and the revolution of common sense. The Golden Age of America begins right now.” Trump issued 26 executive actions on Monday, along with 12 memorandums, and four proclamations.

Sheawna Weathersby Is Friends With Taylor Swift, Who Donald Trump Targeted on Social Media


Weathersby has grown close to Taylor Swift, who’s famously dating her partner’s teammate, Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce. Five days after Swift endorsed former Vice President Kamala Harris in September, Trump posted on Truth Social, “I HATE TAYLOR SWIFT.”

Trump, however, is a big fan of Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes‘ wife, Brittany Mahomes. “I actually like Mrs. Mahomes much better if you want to know the truth,” Trump said on “Fox & Friends” on September 11. “She’s a big Trump fan. I was not a Taylor Swift fan. It was just a question of time… She seems to always endorse a Democrat, and she’ll probably pay a price for it in the marketplace.

“I think Brittany’s great… She’s a big MAGA fan. That’s the one I like much better than Taylor Swift… Wife of the great quarterback. I think she’s terrific.”

While Mahomes, 29, stays away from publicly discussing politics, Randi Mahomes, the three-time Super Bowl MVP’s mom, gave Trump her full endorsement on November 4.

Emily Bicks covers the NFL for Heavy.com, with a focus on the Bills, Seahawks and Chiefs. She's contributed to Heavy since 2019 and has interviewed some of the biggest stars in sports, including Jerry Rice, Shaquille O'Neal and Stefon Diggs. More about Emily Bicks

Read More
, ,

Kansas City Chiefs Players

Felix Anudike-Uzomah's headshot F. Anudike-Uzomah
Matt Araiza's headshot M. Araiza
Nick Bolton's headshot N. Bolton
Swayze Bozeman's headshot S. Bozeman
Shaun Bradley's headshot S. Bradley
Marquise Brown's headshot H. Brown
Jason Brownlee's headshot J. Brownlee
Deon Bush's headshot D. Bush
Harrison Butker's headshot H. Butker
Mike Caliendo's headshot M. Caliendo
Leo Chenal's headshot L. Chenal
Cole Christiansen's headshot C. Christiansen
Jack Cochrane's headshot J. Cochrane
Chamarri Conner's headshot C. Conner
Bryan Cook's headshot B. Cook
Baylor Cupp's headshot B. Cupp
Mike Danna's headshot M. Danna
Ethan Driskell's headshot E. Driskell
Anthony Firkser's headshot A. Firkser
Jody Fortson's headshot J. Fortson
Jason Godrick's headshot C. Godrick
Noah Gray's headshot N. Gray
C.J. Hanson's headshot C. Hanson
Mecole Hardman's headshot M. Hardman
Peyton Hendershot's headshot P. Hendershot
Malik Herring's headshot M. Herring
Jaden Hicks's headshot J. Hicks
DeAndre Hopkins's headshot D. Hopkins
Creed Humphrey's headshot C. Humphrey
D.J. Humphries's headshot D. Humphries
Kareem Hunt's headshot K. Hunt
Siaki Ika's headshot S. Ika
Keaontay Ingram's headshot K. Ingram
Nazeeh Johnson's headshot N. Johnson
Nic Jones's headshot N. Jones
Chris Jones's headshot C. Jones
Cam Jones's headshot C. Jones
George Karlaftis's headshot G. Karlaftis
Travis Kelce's headshot T. Kelce
Fabien Lovett's headshot F. Lovett
Patrick Mahomes's headshot P. Mahomes
Trent McDuffie's headshot T. McDuffie
McKade Mettauer's headshot M. Mettauer
Skyy Moore's headshot S. Moore
Wanya Morris's headshot W. Morris
Steven Nelson's headshot S. Nelson
Derrick Nnadi's headshot D. Nnadi
Hunter Nourzad's headshot H. Nourzad
Chris Oladokun's headshot C. Oladokun
Charles Omenihu's headshot C. Omenihu
Isiah Pacheco's headshot I. Pacheco
Mike Pennel's headshot M. Pennel
Samaje Perine's headshot S. Perine
Justin Reid's headshot J. Reid
Nikko Remigio's headshot N. Remigio
Rashee Rice's headshot R. Rice
Christian Roland-Wallace's headshot C. Roland-Wallace
Justyn Ross's headshot J. Ross
Darius Rush's headshot D. Rush
Eric Scott's headshot E. Scott
Spencer Shrader's headshot S. Shrader
Trey Smith's headshot T. Smith
JuJu Smith-Schuster's headshot J. Smith-Schuster
Carson Steele's headshot C. Steele
Kingsley Suamataia's headshot K. Suamataia
Keith Taylor's headshot K. Taylor
Jason Taylor's headshot J. Taylor
Jawaan Taylor's headshot J. Taylor
BJ Thompson's headshot B. Thompson
Tyquan Thornton's headshot T. Thornton
Joe Thuney's headshot J. Thuney
Drue Tranquill's headshot D. Tranquill
Marlon Tuipulotu's headshot M. Tuipulotu
Josh Uche's headshot J. Uche
Montrell Washington's headshot M. Washington
Justin Watson's headshot J. Watson
Jaylen Watson's headshot J. Watson
Carson Wentz's headshot C. Wentz
Tershawn Wharton's headshot T. Wharton
Jared Wiley's headshot J. Wiley
Joshua Williams's headshot J. Williams
James Winchester's headshot J. Winchester
Xavier Worthy's headshot X. Worthy

Comments

Chiefs Star Chris Jones’ Girlfriend Sends Clear Message on Trump’s Return

Notify of
0 Comments
Follow this thread
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
0
Would love your thoughts, please commentx
()
x