Chiefs Star Chris Jones’ Girlfriend Sends Clear Message on Trump’s Return

After the Kansas City Chiefs finished the regular season with a franchise-record 15 wins, they continued to dominate in the postseason. The Chiefs took down the Houston Texans 23-14 in the divisional round.

Chiefs star Chris Jones and Co. recorded eight sacks against the Texans, the second-most in franchise history. Next up, Kansas City’s defense has the difficult job of shutting down Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen in the AFC championship game.

Cheering for the Jones at Arrowhead Stadium, his longtime girlfriend, Sheawna Weathersby. The defensive tackle, who signed a five-year, $158.75 million contract extension with Kansas City in March, shares two sons with Weathersby, Christopher Jones II, known as “Deuce,” and Carson Dakota Jones.

While Weathersby usually posts photos of her family and game day designer fits on Instagram, she posted a strong message following President Donald Trump’s first day back in the White House.

Sheawna Weathersby Didn’t Hold Back Her Opinion on President Donald Trump

Weathersby, originally from Magee, Mississippi, made it clear on her Instagram Stories that she was no fan of Trump on Tuesday, January 21. She posted a video of Trump granting pardons to more than 1,500 people charged with crimes stemming from the attack on the U.S. Capitol on January 6, 2021. “This is some sick [expletive],” Weathersby wrote.

CBS News reported, “Mr. Trump extended clemency to those convicted of violent and serious crimes, including assaulting police officers and seditious conspiracy. He also ordered the attorney general to dismiss all pending indictments related to the Capitol riot, essentially eradicating the Biden Justice Department’s massive effort to hold accountable those who participated in the assault.”

In a second post detailing the sweeping number of executive actions taken by Trump on Monday, “& ya’ll voted for this fool,” she added.

The 78-year-old said during his inauguration speech, “With these actions, we will begin the complete restoration of America and the revolution of common sense. The Golden Age of America begins right now.” Trump issued 26 executive actions on Monday, along with 12 memorandums, and four proclamations.

Sheawna Weathersby Is Friends With Taylor Swift, Who Donald Trump Targeted on Social Media



Weathersby has grown close to Taylor Swift, who’s famously dating her partner’s teammate, Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce. Five days after Swift endorsed former Vice President Kamala Harris in September, Trump posted on Truth Social, “I HATE TAYLOR SWIFT.”

Trump, however, is a big fan of Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes‘ wife, Brittany Mahomes. “I actually like Mrs. Mahomes much better if you want to know the truth,” Trump said on “Fox & Friends” on September 11. “She’s a big Trump fan. I was not a Taylor Swift fan. It was just a question of time… She seems to always endorse a Democrat, and she’ll probably pay a price for it in the marketplace.

“I think Brittany’s great… She’s a big MAGA fan. That’s the one I like much better than Taylor Swift… Wife of the great quarterback. I think she’s terrific.”

While Mahomes, 29, stays away from publicly discussing politics, Randi Mahomes, the three-time Super Bowl MVP’s mom, gave Trump her full endorsement on November 4.