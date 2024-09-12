Patrick Mahomes Reacts to Donald Trump Calling Wife Brittany a ‘MAGA Fan’

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes II generally keeps his political and personal beliefs private. But after his wife, Brittany, made headlines when she liked an Instagram post from former President Trump Donald Trump — and then the latter praising her as a “big MAGA fan” — reporters were curious of the two-time NFL MVP’s thoughts on the entire situation.

“I’ve always said [that] I don’t want my place and my platform to be used to endorse a candidate or do whatever either way,” Mahomes told reporters on September 11. “I think my place is to inform people to get registered to vote. It’s to inform people to do their own research. And then make their best decision for them and their family.

“And so, every time I’m on this stage and I get asked these questions, I’m going to refer back to that because I think that’s what makes America so great,” he said.

After a follow-up question involving the political beliefs of close friends Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift — and whether or not it’s important to show unity despite a difference in opinion — Mahomes offered another candid response.

“I mean, I think I’ve always — even dating back, I think, if you’ve seen my history — I’ve grown up with people from every aspect of life and every background,” Mahomes said. “And I think the best thing about a football locker room — and kind of how I’ve grown up in baseball locker rooms… is people can come together and achieve something and achieve a common goal.

“I think if we can do that as a nation, I think that we can get the best out of each other,” Mahomes added, noting that he values personal friendships much more than anyone’s political beliefs.

Mahomes last dipped his toes into the political realm when he reposted a message after Trump’s assassination attempt near Butler, Pennsylvania.

Patrick Mahomes Defends Wife After Trump Backlash: ‘Brittany Does a Lot in the Community’

Mahomes was also asked whether a public relationship with Trump might have a negative impact on his family — with a nod to the backlash Brittany faced after merely liking a social media post.

“I think at the end of the day it’s about me and my family, and how we treat other people,” Mahomes replied. “And I think [what] you see is that Brittany does a lot in the community. I do a lot in the community to help bring people up and give people other opportunities to use their voice.

“In the political times, people are going to use stuff here and there, but I can’t let that affect how I go about my business every single day and live my life,” he said, concluding that he always attempts to live his life to “the best of my ability.”

Donald Trump’s Public Endorsements of Brittany Mahomes

Trump supported Brittany after her social media “like” caused a stir.

“I want to thank beautiful Brittany Mahomes for so strongly defending me, and the fact that MAGA is the greatest and most powerful Political Movement in the History of our now Failing Country,” former President Trump posted on September 4, using his Truth Social account.

Continuing: “With Crime and Illegal Immigration totally out of control, INFLATION Ravaging all Americans, and a World that is laughing at the stupidity of our hapless ‘leaders,’ it is nice to see someone who loves our Country, and wants to save it from DOOM. What a great couple – See you both at the Super Bowl!”

Later, on September 11, after being asked about Swift’s endorsement of Vice President Kamala Harris during an interview on “Fox & Friends,” Trump said the following:

“I actually like Mrs. Mahomes much better if you want to know the truth. She’s a big Trump fan. I was not a Taylor Swift fan. It was just a question of time. You couldn’t possibly endorse [President Joe] Biden. You look at Biden [and] you couldn’t possibly endorse him. But [Swift is] a very liberal person, she seems to always endorse a Democrat, and she’ll probably pay a price for it in the marketplace. But no, I like Brittany. I think Brittany’s great. Brittany got a lot of news last week — she’s a big MAGA fan — that’s the one I like much better than Taylor Swift.”

Trump also clarified that he was indeed talking about “the wife of the great quarterback” of the Chiefs.