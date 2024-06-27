Chiefs Could Have ‘Short-Lived Reunion’ With 2024 Returnee, Says Reporter

The Kansas City Chiefs were not expected to re-sign wide receiver Mecole Hardman when the offseason began but between Rashee Rice’s off-the-field problems and rookie Xavier Worthy’s hamstring ailment, they elected to play it safe and bring the speedy veteran back for another training camp in KC.

Having said that, despite the reunion, Hardman’s place on the 53-man roster is no guarantee according to A-to-Z Sports Kansas City reporter Charles Goldman.

“A short-lived reunion with the Chiefs’ Super Bowl LVIII hero? It could happen,” Goldman wrote on June 27, naming Hardman as a potential “surprise cut” this summer.

“Chiefs assistant head coach and special teams coordinator Dave Toub recently revealed that offseason standout Nikko Remigio is currently the team’s top option at kick returner,” he explained. “If that development persists through training camp and the preseason, it could be enough to push Hardman off the 53-man roster come roster cuts.”

Goldman also noted that “Hardman’s contract is a veteran salary benefit, so there is no guaranteed money attached to his deal.”

Chiefs Provide Mecole Hardman With Second Chance vs. Kadarius Toney & Skyy Moore

When the Chiefs first moved on from Hardman in free agency in 2023, it was because they expected Kadarius Toney, Skyy Moore and Richie James to upgrade his role. As we now know, that did not come to pass, and Kansas City ended up reacquiring Hardman via trade.

Down the stretch last year, Hardman and James outsnapped Toney and Moore as both dealt with injuries. All were supposedly healthy for the Super Bowl, however, and it was Hardman who had the greatest impact as Toney and Moore didn’t play and James was held without a catch.

Now Hardman will get his opportunity to prove KC’s 2023 decision wrong once again. If he can beat out Toney and Moore this August — with James no longer on the roster — he’ll make the team whether Remigio is the first-team returner or not.

The Chiefs will likely keep an extra receiver or two with Rice’s status unclear, and that sets the stage for a depth battle between Hardman, Toney, Moore, Justyn Ross and Montrell Washington, among others.

Assuming Hollywood Brown, Worthy, Remigio and Justin Watson secure spots alongside Rice, that would leave one or two remaining jobs for the five challengers above. Of course, as Goldman alluded, Hardman’s current contract makes him a much easier cut than the rest of the group.

Chiefs Beat Member Believes Mecole Hardman’s Familiarity & Versatility Will Win Out in WR Battle

During the June 23 episode of the “41 is the Mic” podcast, KSHB41 beat reporter Nick Jacobs argued that he believes Hardman is ahead of Remigio and the other bubble candidates on the wide receiver depth chart.

“He knows the offense,” Jacobs said. “And I think that [Hardman] could fill in — if he needed to — for Brown or Worthy. … I think he answers a lot of questions when you’re looking at situations and circumstances, so I think that’s why more than likely you [keep] him.”

That familiarity and versatility within this offense comes from five-plus years with Andy Reid. And that’s something Hardman boasts over the entire KC WR corps — even long-time practice squad fixture Cornell Powell.

At age 26, you might say this knowledge and experience is Hardman’s ace in the hole. His competition is younger, and has less wear and tear outside of Toney, but the Chiefs’ coaching staff has always had an appreciation for scheme IQ.

Perhaps this underrated factor gives Hardman the edge he needs to reclaim his place within the Kansas City organization.