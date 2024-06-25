Popular Chiefs WR Slipping on Depth Chart: ‘Best Connection Was With Wentz’

There was a time where 24-year-old wide receiver Justyn Ross was one of the bigger fan favorites on the Kansas City Chiefs roster despite never truly proving himself at the NFL level. But Ross’ window of opportunity with the organization could be closing in 2024.

“Ross, I think, is just, [his roster chances are] purely based on what numbers [the Chiefs] have left,” KSHB41 beat reporter Nick Jacobs voiced on the “41 is the Mic” podcast on June 23, hinting that the youngster has slim odds to survive the 53-man cutdown this summer.

“I’ll say this,” the media member explained. “When he was out on the field with [Patrick] Mahomes at times [during OTAs and minicamp], Mahomes would look but like, Mahomes is typically going to throw the ball somewhere else with the other options he had available. So, there just wasn’t a lot of connection there during those practices.”

“He has a better connection with [Carson] Wentz,” Jacobs went on. “Don’t remember how much he worked with Chris [Oladokun]. I mean, I saw him with every single one of the quarterbacks and I’m like — his best connection was with Wentz and there were circumstances and situations where he could throw [Ross] a touchdown for the most part.”

Jacobs also noted that Ross only really got work with Mahomes when other members of the receiving corps were missing from practice, a sign that the once-promising prospect has been slipping on the depth chart this spring.

2023 UDFA Nikko Remigio Has Surged Past Justyn Ross, Among Other Chiefs WRs

With Ross falling, you might be wondering whose stock is on the rise. The biggest name to watch in that regard has been 2023 UDFA Nikko Remigio.

While discussing their wide receiver locks and roster predictions overall on “41 is the Mic,” Jacobs and fellow KC beat writer Matt Derrick (Chiefs Digest) both agreed on four guarantees to make the cut — barring injury. They were Hollywood Brown, Xavier Worthy, Rashee Rice and Justin Watson.

Derrick put Remigio just behind those four on the current Kansas City hierarchy. “If he keeps playing the way he is when the pads come on, [Remigio] is going to make himself a lock,” the reporter stated boldly.

Later, Jacobs revealed that he had Remigio slightly lower on his current WR ranking behind Mecole Hardman.

“He knows the offense,” the KSHB41 media member reasoned. “And I think that [Hardman] could fill in — if he needed to — for Brown or Worthy… I think he answers a lot of questions when you’re looking at situations and circumstances, so I think that’s why more than likely you [keep] him.”

On Remigio, Jacobs liked the fact that he has developed chemistry with all three quarterbacks — not including fourth stringer Ian Book.

Chiefs’ Collection of Failed WRs Could Be Competing for Final Roster Spots

If Ross is going to save himself, he’ll likely have to beat out two other failed wide receiver talents that have entered the scene over the past couple of seasons.

“I just have [Kadarius] Toney, [Skyy] Moore and Ross grouped together,” Jacobs relayed. Adding that he thinks the Chiefs will give Toney “every chance to succeed” and/or make himself marketable via trade.

Derrick was more confident that KC would stick with Toney and Moore for one final campaign, however, leaving Hardman and Ross off the roster instead.

“Just trying to dig into the way that Brett Veach and Andy Reid view things, I’m still just not sold that they’re ready to walk away from either one of those players,” Derrick argued. Pointing out that Toney’s $2.531 million cap hit is guaranteed.

The Chiefs would save more money by either trading or releasing Moore — a move that would free up $1.291 million of his $1.759 million cap hit in 2024.

If you include wide receiver/returner Montrell Washington and each of the names mentioned above, Kansas City now has 10 legitimate camp competitors at the position this summer with Ross seemingly sitting around eight or nine on the depth chart. Let the games begin.