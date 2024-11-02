Chiefs Still ‘Trying to Land’ 2 Positions of Need Before Trade Deadline: Insider

The Kansas City Chiefs have already made two acquisitions ahead of the 2024 trade deadline, but they might not be finished.

“Kansas City added wideout DeAndre Hopkins and linebacker Joshua Uche. But the Chiefs still might not be done,” NFL insider Dianna Russini reported with The Athletic on November 2. “If a wide receiver falls into their laps, I’m told they are going to try to land another one with Skyy Moore on injured reserve.”

“Also, defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo would love for [general manager Brett] Veach to get him a young, fast corner,” she continued. “Kansas City is trying to land the final pieces on its mission to a three-peat.”

Similarly, ESPN NFL insider Jeremy Fowler noted that the Chiefs were “monitoring” the CB trade market on October 30. A more “aggressive” veteran cornerback trade was also suggested earlier in the week.

Rams & Ex-Bills CB Tre’Davious White Could Be Available for Chiefs at Trade Deadline

Within her report, Russini listed one cornerback that’s expected to be available via trade — Los Angeles Rams cornerback Tre’Davious White.

This is common knowledge, being that LAR head coach Sean McVay revealed that the team has given White “permission to seek a trade” on October 28.

White first made a name for himself with the Buffalo Bills, earning two Pro Bowl nods and one first-team All-Pro season. He has only started four games for the Rams in 2024, however, and he’s been absolutely shredded in coverage with an accumulative 147.8 passer rating allowed according to Pro Football Focus.

Given White’s injury history and age — he turns 30 years old in January — the Rams CB doesn’t necessarily fit the description of a “young, fast corner.” It’s unclear if the Chiefs will be able to find someone like that before Tuesday.

Patriots Could Make Sense as WR Trade Partner for Chiefs

There are fewer wide receivers that are thought to be available now than there were a couple of weeks ago. Some of them were already moved, like Hopkins or Amari Cooper. Others — like Christian Kirk — have since suffered injuries.

And then there are also teams that have won games and might no longer be considered sellers. The New York Jets and Mike Williams come to mind in that regard.

There is one team that could be open for business at wide receiver according to Russini.

“The [New England] Patriots also are open to moving wideouts Tyquan Thornton and Kendrick Bourne,” the insider relayed on November 2. That’s also the type of smaller, low-cost move that the Chiefs might be looking for to replace a depth option like Moore.

Thornton was a second-round draft pick in 2022, but he’s been overshadowed by younger prospects in New England with just 385 receiving yards, 67 rushing yards and three total touchdowns since entering the league. He only turned 24 years old in August and is under team control until 2026.

“There is a lot to like about Thornton’s game, including his instincts, long speed and ability to create separation on the move,” NFL Network draft expert Lance Zierlein scouted back in 2022. He described him as a “vertical threat” with an “excellent feel” for zone coverages.

Bourne would be the older, veteran option that provides playoff experience. The former San Francisco 49er is 29 years old but carries a higher future base salary than Thornton at $5.5 million in 2025 and 2026.

Bourne was a member of the Niners’ Super Bowl team that lost to Kansas City following the 2019 campaign. He caught two passes for 42 yards during that championship outing and has averaged 33.4 yards per game throughout his career.