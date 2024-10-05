NFL Insider ‘Keeping an Eye on’ Chiefs Trade for 5,000-Yard WR

As the Kansas City Chiefs await a knee scope procedure that will determine the severity of Rashee Rice’s injury, potential wide receiver trade rumors continue to emerge around the NFL.

On October 5, NFL insider Dianna Russini (The Athletic) identified a new veteran trade candidate for the Chiefs — and this player could fit into the Rice role pretty perfectly.

With the Jacksonville Jaguars now sitting at a surprising 0-4 record, Russini told readers that she is “keeping an eye on” former second-round talent Christian Kirk as a good option for KC, especially if the Jags keep on losing.

Kirk isn’t quite as strong after the catch as Rice, but he is more of a possession receiver that has racked up 75-plus receptions twice throughout his career. From 2018 through 2023, Kirk’s yards after catch average has hovered just over 4.1 yards, while Rice has a dynamic YAC average above 8.0 yards over his first year and change.

Still, Kirk has put together a strong pro career with over 5,000 total receiving yards split between the Arizona Cardinals and Jaguars (including playoffs). His best season came in 2022 — his first in Jacksonville — in which he topped 1,100 yards and 80-plus receptions with 8 touchdowns and 55 first downs.

The 28-year-old Kirk is under contract through 2025, which could help if Rice is either suspended next season or still recovering from a long-term injury. Having said that, the Jaguars would most likely have to help take on a portion of his $24-plus million cap hit in 2024 and 2025.

NFL GM Predicts Chiefs Will Target Jaguars WR Christian Kirk via Trade if He Becomes Available

Russini isn’t the only NFL mind that’s highlighted Kirk to KC. During a Washington Post article on October 4, insider Jason La Canfora quoted an anonymous NFL general manager while discussing the Chiefs.

“They’re going to add a receiver before the deadline, for sure,” the GM said. Before predicting that “I think it’s going to be Christian Kirk.”

“[Kirk] just looks like an Andy Reid receiver,” the unnamed source went on. “He really fits what they do.”

Per La Canfora: “The Jaguars are telling teams interested in Kirk that they have not given up on their season and want to keep as many weapons as possible around newly-minted $55-million-per-season quarterback Trevor Lawrence, but that could change if their winless streak continues and ownership starts thinking about moving salary for draft picks. Some execs believe a Kirk trade becomes more of a possibility if Coach Doug Pederson or GM Trent Baalke is fired.”

NFL Insider Dianna Russini Provides Clarity on 2 Potential Rashee Rice Recovery Timelines Following Knee Scope

Russini also provided a minor injury update on Rice during her Week 5 article on October 5. And there appear to be two potential recovery timelines for the star wide receiver.

“I’m told it could be six weeks or six-plus months for Rice; it all comes down to this upcoming arthroscopic surgery,” Russini informed.

She added that “Rice was placed on injured reserve and will be out for four weeks, but next week he will have his knee scoped so they can decide if surgery is needed.” And that “once [the Chiefs] get more answers they’ll determine if they have to replace their top target.”

It goes without saying that Kansas City would likely only pursue a bigger name like Kirk if Rice were done for the season. If the injury were more short-term, it would give them time to piece things together with veteran wideouts like JuJu Smith-Schuster, Justin Watson and Mecole Hardman, among others, not to mention a collection of tight ends headlined by Travis Kelce and Noah Gray.