‘Looks Like’ Chiefs Plan to Use Draft Pick ‘All Over the Field’: Report

Kansas City Chiefs rookie defensive back Jaden Hicks was known for his versatility coming out of Washington State. And it appears the KC coaching staff is putting his unique skill set to good use already.

“It looks like defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo plans to use Hicks all over the field,” Arrowhead Pride beat writer Pete Sweeney reported live from day one of rookie practices on July 17. “The fourth rounder has been widely considered an ‘NFL Draft steal’ at pick No. 133.”

Sweeney went on to add a quote from Hicks after the camp session.

“He likes me to do whatever on the field,” Hicks said of Spagnuolo, “whether that’s cover, playing zone, man, in the box, so it’s very versatile.”

Later, the rookie admitted that learning multiple positions can be difficult but also voiced that this extra knowledge should help him long-term. “[My role is] wherever they need me to be at,” he stated. “[And] I’m going to be ready for it.”

Hicks registered his first pass breakup of training camp on July 17, per Sweeney. It came against backup quarterback Carson Wentz.

Chiefs’ Jaden Hicks Is Already Accomplishing Training Camp Task

Ahead of camp, A-to-Z Sports Kansas City reporter Charles Goldman wrote an article tasking each Chiefs rookie with one thing they “must accomplish” this summer.

For Hicks, Goldman noted that the young DB “must showcase his versatility” — and he appears to be off to a great start.

“The Chiefs worked Hicks at free safety early on during rookie minicamp, OTAs, and mandatory minicamp, but I think he’ll get moved around a bit more during training camp,” Goldman predicted at the time (July 16).

“The safety position is quite competitive in Kansas City with Justin Reid and Bryan Cook taking the two starting spots,” the KC journalist continued. “When they have a third safety on the field, will Hicks be the guy to get that opportunity? Last season it was Chamarri Conner at times. Late in the season, Deon Bush saw some opportunities. There is also a talented second-year player in Trey Dean III, who shouldn’t be slept on.”

“I feel like if Hicks can show during training camp that he can wear many hats in the secondary in Year 1, he’ll have a much better chance of contributing in a crowded room,” Goldman finally concluded. Spot on, and Hicks is answering the call so far as practices get underway.

Chiefs CB Nazeeh Johnson & S Trey Dean Among Veterans Getting Extra Work With Rookies

The first few days of Chiefs training camp typically only host rookies, quarterbacks and injured players who are rehabbing. However, sometimes a few veterans join the fun for some extra work.

“The non-rookies in attendance (other than the quarterbacks) are OL Chukwuebuka Godrick, TE Gerritt Prince, LB Leo Chenal, S Trey Dean, DE Truman Jones and CB Nazeeh Johnson,” Sweeney informed on X.

Focusing in on the secondary, Dean and Johnson stand out as younger players pushing to make an impact this summer.

For Johnson — who’s battling his way back from a torn ACL — a potential starting cornerback job is the motivation. The former seventh-round prospect had been developing nicely before his injury last July, so he feels like a good bet to at least make the roster if healthy.

Having said that, the CB room projects to be one of the most competitive positions in Kansas City during the preseason period, so very little is guaranteed.

For Dean, a spot on the 53 is the ultimate goal. Entering the NFL as an undrafted free agent, the hard-hitting safety nearly made the New York Jets active roster in 2023.

In the end, he signed to the NYJ practice squad and redshirted his rookie year. Later, in January, the Chiefs poached Dean from the Jets, offering him a spot with the postseason roster. Now he’s looking to earn a more permanent position.