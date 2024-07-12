Chiefs’ CB2 Battle Appears to Have 2 Front Runners Heading Into Training Camp

There’s a fun training camp battle brewing in the secondary for the Kansas City Chiefs.

For a few years now, general manager Brett Veach and his staff have been compiling young and talented defensive backs — and then developing them with the help of veteran DBs coach Dave Merritt. This allowed KC to trade breakout star L’Jarius Sneed rather than pay him the $19-plus million per year that the Tennessee Titans ended up awarding in an extension.

But who specifically will replace Sneed in the starting lineup alongside Trent McDuffie? Per Chiefs Digest beat reporter Matt Derrick, third-year draft pick Joshua Williams appears to be the leader in the clubhouse heading into training camp.

“No one benefitted from offseason workouts as much as Williams, who ended minicamp starting across from McDuffie,” Derrick relayed during an early roster projection.

As they did throughout their rookie campaign in 2022, Williams and fellow draftmate Jaylen Watson rotated in as the third cornerback most of last season behind Sneed and McDuffie. Williams had better analytics in coverage, according to Pro Football Focus, so his early push ahead of Watson isn’t all that surprising.

The second current player to watch for CB2 is, as comeback story Nazeeh Johnson looks like he could overtake Watson in the hierarchy with a strong summer.

“Johnson appears to have picked up where he left off last year before his ACL injury and should push Williams into camp,” Derrick noted, putting him just behind Williams for the starting gig.

Keep in mind that second-year safety Chamarri Conner and second-year cornerback Nic Jones have already been identified as the favorites for the nickel role guarding the slot — meaning Williams, Johnson and Watson could be competing for one starting job opposite McDuffie.

Jaylen Watson Seems to Be Slipping on Chiefs’ CB Depth Chart

With Williams and Johnson leading the pack — and Conner making a very strong case for the nickel position — it seems like Watson could be the odd man out. That’s not to say the rookie sensation won’t make the team, but his playing time could decrease if this trend continues.

“Watson, who played much of last season with a torn labrum in his shoulder, faces the challenge of proving he’s ready after offseason surgery,” Derrick pointed out. The former seventh-round pick was “limited” this spring as he recovered from the procedure.

Having said that, there doesn’t appear to be any hint that Watson won’t at least make the roster — barring some sort of trade. And if his recovery goes well, perhaps he makes a late push for the starting job.

Chiefs defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo has elevated Watson in the past due to his ball-hawking ability, so it’s not out of the realm of possibility that he makes another late resurgence into the starting 11.

Could Chiefs Trade CB to Make Room for Standout Performer?

Let’s say all of the recent draft picks make the team, that doesn’t leave much room for anyone else.

Counting McDuffie, Williams, Johnson, Watson, Conner and Jones — plus rookie defensive backs Jaden Hicks and Kamal Hadden, as well as projected starting safeties Justin Reid and Bryan Cook — that’s 10 in the secondary. Keeping 11 is possible, but unlikely.

That means if a standout performer like veteran pickup Kelvin Joseph or 2023 UDFA Ekow Boye-Doe really impresses this summer, the Chiefs could look to get creative and trade off a player that they feel has reached his peak.

Watson certainly fits that mold, as does Williams if they’re more confident in Johnson or Watson behind him. All options are on the table for this crowded cornerback room, and that’s part of what makes this group so intriguing with training camp just around the corner.