Chiefs Rookie Draft Pick ‘Needs’ Strong Training Camp to Make Roster

When you win back-to-back Super Bowl titles like the Kansas City Chiefs did this winter, roster spots don’t come easy.

Even members of the 2024 draft class must earn their keep if they want to remain with the organization after the cutdown — especially a prospect at a crowded position like sixth-round cornerback Kamal Hadden.

On July 15, A-to-Z Sports Kansas City reporter Charles Goldman listed the rookie DB as a player who “needs to put together a strong performance during training camp” in order to make the roster. And that assessment is a product of a very young and deep CB room.

“Cornerback might be the most competitive position for the Chiefs’ 90-man offseason roster,” Goldman explained. “You have a dozen players at the position vying for a half dozen roster spots at a maximum. For a late-round rookie like Hadden to make the 53-man roster, he’s going to have to have an impressive performance during both training camp and the preseason.”

The veteran Chiefs analyst went on to note that if Hadden does secure a spot, “he’ll likely bump another former late-round cornerback off the roster.” Someone like Nazeeh Johnson, Nic Jones or 2023 UDFA Ekow Boye-Doe, per Goldman.

With Johnson seemingly pushing Joshua Williams and Jaylen Watson for a starting job, however, Hadden could primarily be competing with Jones, Boye-Doe and veteran depth like Kelvin Joseph and Keith Taylor.

“The rookie was highly productive at the University of Tennessee before suffering a season-ending injury last year,” Goldman stated after noting that Hadden has been compared to former Chiefs CB Bashaud Breeland. Concluding: “He could be the right type of hungry to push for a roster spot.”

Chiefs CB Battle Will Be Fascinating to Watch in 2024

In a little under a week, the culmination of the decision to trade star cornerback L’Jarius Sneed will get underway — and this could be the most fascinating roster battle of training camp in Kansas City.

Including safeties Bryan Cook, Chamarri Conner and Jaden Hicks, the Chiefs have drafted nine defensive backs over the past three years. The latter two could chip in as nickels, while Cook is expected to start alongside Justin Reid on the back end.

That doesn’t leave much breathing room for any member of the KC secondary this summer, and as the old saying goes, competition breeds excellence.

Chiefs Media Insider Unconcerned by Loss of L’Jarius Sneed

During the July 14 recording of the “41 is the Mic” podcast with Chiefs media members Nick Jacobs (KSHB41) and Matt Derrick (Chiefs Digest), the former gave his take on losing Sneed this offseason.

“I don’t personally care if there is a drop off from Sneed,” Jacobs said. Adding: “And I know that sounds bad of me to say, but the reality of it is — Dave Merritt’s their coach.”

The reporter went on to cite an opinion from ex-NFL general manager Michael Lombardi on his podcast, “The GM Shuffle,” in which the former executive highlighted some of the best CBs around the league.

“Of the 15, 20-plus [cornerbacks] he named on the podcast, three of them were coached by Dave Merritt,” Jacobs relayed with a chuckle. “That isn’t an accident that he considers them three of the best corners in the league — because he had L’Jarius Sneed on there, Trent McDuffie and Charvarius Ward. Each one of those guys was developed by Dave Merritt.”

As you can see, Jacobs’ Sneed argument revolved around one key factor: coaching.

Chiefs fans shouldn’t fret the major CB departure in his eyes, because just like with Tyreek Hill, younger players will step up and fill the void — even if there’s an individual drop off in talent.

“Who’s the next person they develop at a cheap cost to be able to fill that [starting CB] role for the next two-to-three years before they have to essentially probably do it all over again?” He asked later, finishing his thought. Summing up the best method for sustained success at the NFL level.