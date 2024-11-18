Travis Kelce Trolled by ‘Crazy’ Taylor Swift-Themed Post After Chiefs-Bills

The Kansas City Chiefs finally lost their first game of the season in Week 11, falling to the Buffalo Bills, and it was superstar tight end Travis Kelce who was the subject of a somewhat harsh social media trolling that quickly went viral on X.

“JOSH ALLEN AND THE BILLS HAND CHIEFS THEIR FIRST LOSS SINCE CHRISTMAS 2023 🤯😱,” Bleacher Report posted just after the score went final, but it was a Taylor Swift-themed graphic that made waves.

In the image, the Bills quarterback smirks at Kelce, who is sitting next to him sobbing uncontrollably while listening to Swift’s song, “Is It Over Now? (Taylor’s Version).” In less than 24 hours, this post has generated over 83,000 likes and 3.1 million views.

“This graphic is crazy 😭😭,” one of the top-liked responses read. While another user replied: “Oh nahh yall been waiting to use this graphic 😭😭.”

Others celebrated the Chiefs finally losing in the comment section. Although a couple of NFL fans did show KC some support too.

“Bills acting like they won the Super Bowl 😭,” one wrote. While another predicted that the “Chiefs still getting that 3-peat.”

Chiefs Have Lived Long Enough to Become the Villain

The film, “The Dark Knight,” has a famous line said by actor Aaron Eckhart (Harvey Dent). “You either die a hero or live long enough to see yourself become the villain.”

Well folks, it’s very clear that the Chiefs have lived long enough to become the NFL’s top villain as of 2024.

This honor was previously held by the New England Patriots — football’s last dynasty before Kansas City. However, given the Chiefs’ recent run of success, Patrick Mahomes’ dominance and the Kelce-Swift phenomenon, it’s clear that the torch has been passed.

The NFL world was waiting for someone to defeat KC, and based on the sheer number of likes and views that this graphic generated, most were happy that Buffalo got the job done. Fortunately for Chiefs Kingdom, the season doesn’t end in Week 11 and a third straight Super Bowl run is still very possible.

In order to make it there, they might even get another rematch with the Bills.

Chiefs Next 4 Games Are Winnable, But KC Needs More Out of Patrick Mahomes, Travis Kelce & Passing Attack

Kelce was totally shut down in Buffalo, with just 2 catches for 8 yards. In fact, outside of rookie wide receiver Xavier Worthy, Kansas City’s passing attack had a lot of trouble getting going versus the Bills.

Mahomes appeared to be well aware of that after the Week 11 loss. While addressing the media, the Chiefs QB sent a clear message to his team, calling for more “urgency” early in games moving forward. He included himself in that critique.

On the bright side, their next four outings provide a nice opportunity to refocus and get things back on track.

Kansas City will journey on the road to face the 3-7 Carolina Panthers in Week 12, followed by home divisional games against the Las Vegas Raiders (2-8) and Los Angeles Chargers (7-3). The latter is no slouch, to be clear, but the Chiefs have had their number in recent years.

Then they head back on the road to match up with the 2-8 Cleveland Browns.

If Kansas City wins these four games — like they’re supposed to — they’ll be 13-1 entering a crucial final stretch against the Houston Texans, Pittsburgh Steelers and Denver Broncos. Which means in order to hold onto the AFC’s top seed, they’re going to need more out of Mahomes, Kelce and this passing attack.