Dolphins Cut Speedy WR After Finalizing Calais Campbell Signing: Report

The Miami Dolphins have officially come to terms with veteran defensive lineman Calais Campbell on June 18 after the signing was first reported by NFL Network insider Tom Pelissero on June 13.

And of course, with Campbell joining the 90-man roster, another player must depart. Sun Sentinel beat writer David Furones relayed the corresponding cut on June 18.

Noting: “Dolphins waived WR Mathew Sexton. Looks like this is the corresponding move in order to add Calais Campbell.” Not long after, 33rd Team NFL insider Ari Meirov confirmed Sexton’s release.

The 5-foot-10 wide receiver is best known for his speed and his ability as a returner. At 26 years old, he’s already bounced around the NFL quite a bit, spending time with the Pittsburgh Steelers, Kansas City Chiefs, Atlanta Falcons, New England Patriots, Arizona Cardinals and Dolphins.

In fact, his pro career spans back to 2020 — the year he entered the league as an undrafted free agent out of Eastern Michigan.

Despite all of his years circulating the NFL system, Sexton has never actually appeared in an NFL game. In four seasons of college ball, he recorded 100 career receptions for 1,335 yards and nine touchdowns, along with a kick return average of 16.8 yards and one punt return touchdown that went 50 yards.

Calais Campbell Reunites With New Dolphins Defensive Coordinator Anthony Weaver

As Pelissero told followers on June 13, “new Miami [defensive coordinator] Anthony Weaver coached Calais Campbell for two seasons in Baltimore.” Which makes the Campbell deal a reunion of sorts.

“I feel like the main reason I wanted to come here is because I believe in who Anthony Weaver is as a coach and our relationship,” Campbell acknowledged after the signing was first announced. “We talked a lot during the process. He knows what I’m capable of doing. He understands my mind and how I see the game, and he trusts me.”

That’s not to say the 37-year-old’s track record doesn’t speak for itself. Standing at 6-foot-8, Campbell is a former first-team All-Pro, six-time Pro Bowler, PFWA defensive player of the year, Walter Payton Man of the Year and Alan Page award winner.

He also has over 100 regular season sacks (at 105.5) and figures to be a future Hall of Famer once he walks away from the game. All told, his regular season statistical portfolio includes 175 tackles for a loss, 254 QB hits, 58 passes defended, 17 forced fumbles, three interceptions, three safeties and three defensive touchdowns.

Campbell has been much less impactful in the playoffs, however, and is still searching for his first career postseason sack and/or TFL despite 15 appearances. He hopes to change that in Miami.

“One job, baby — bring home that Lombardi,” Campbell told reporters. Explaining: “That’s a big reason why I signed here, because I feel like there’s a really good opportunity. Really talented team all over the field, both offense and defense… We’ll be a force to be reckoned with.”

Calais Campbell Sends Message to Dolphins Nation After Signing

Campbell echoed that last quote during a video message addressing the fanbase on June 18.

“Yo Fins fam, what’s up baby?” Campbell began in the post.

“Calais Campbell here, it’s official. I am a Miami Dolphin,” he went on. “I’m excited about it. Can’t wait to get to work. One job baby — bring home that Lombardi. Let’s get it.”

It’s not just Campbell who’s displayed this mentality either, it’s been nearly every Dolphins signing this offseason. Miami has done a good job of bringing in veterans who are hungry for a championship, and will keep their focus on doing whatever is necessary to get there.

Campbell is just the latest example of that. The veteran should help shore up an area of need at defensive tackle after the Christian Wilkins departure in March.