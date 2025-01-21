Blockbuster Dolphins Trade Prediction Sees Tyreek Hill Land With AFC East Rival

There’s a saying — go big, or go home. Nothing could be more true about offseason predictions in the NFL, particularly involving Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill this year.

Hill has been at the center point of trade rumors since he expressed his desire to leave the Dolphins after the season finale on January 5. But while speaking to NFL executives about the league’s offseason, an executive gave ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler a “wild” suggestion involving Hill — Miami trading him to the New England Patriots.

“The Patriots are desperate. They need a guy, that alpha that can be friendly for Drake Maye,” a veteran NFC personnel man told Fowler. “And there’s a higher chance of the draft picks [Miami would receive in a trade] being higher than with a contender.”

In-division trades are typically rare, especially when those trades involve stars such as Hill. But Fowler noted that they are more common than they were 10 years ago.

If the Patriots miss out on adding other elite veteran wide receivers this offseason, they could make the best offer for Hill.

Fowler suggested a package including a Day 2 selection could be the right price for Hill after his disappointing 2024 campaign. Hill had 81 catches for 959 yards and six touchdowns while averaging 11.8 yards per reception this past season.

Tyreek Hill Week 18 Postgame Comments Lead to Trade Rumors

Hill will likely be at the forefront of wide receiver rumors all offseason, particularly on the NFL trade market, because of his postgame outburst following Week 18.

After a loss to the New York Jets that eliminated the Dolphins from the postseason, Hill conveyed that he will consider other options this offseason.

“I’m opening the door. I’m out, bro,” Hill told reporters, via The Miami Herald’s Omar Kelly. “It was great playing here, but at the end of the day, I got to do what’s best for my career.”

Drew Rosenhaus, Hill’s agent, described the receiver has “very passionate” with his outburst. But Rosenhaus didn’t decline that Hill could play elsewhere in 2025.

The receiver has also posted cryptic social media messages since the season ended.

“3 hour drive to Tampa about to be a breeze,” tweeted Hill on January 16.

Hill appears to enjoy playing games on social media. But anything he does this offseason will be under a microscope after his Week 18 postgame outburst.

Potential Destinations for Hill

While Hill experienced a disappointing 2024 campaign, there are still plenty of teams where he would be an ideal fit. In 2023, Hill led the NFL with 1,799 receiving yards and 13 touchdowns. He also tied his career high with 119 receptions.

Hill will turn 31 in March, so there’s no guarantee he will ever match that production again. But he played through injuries in 2024, which could explain why Hill didn’t produce as he normally does. The Dolphins also missed quarterback Tua Tagovailoa in six contests.

Still, Hill landing with the Patriots is a “wild” suggestion because the Dolphins would have to face him twice every season. Hill is signed through the 2027 NFL season.

It’s not inconceivable, though, to think that New England will make the best offer for Hill. As the NFC executive explained, the Patriots could be “desperate” for a major receiver upgrade. New England didn’t have a wideout reach 650 yards in 2024.

The last receiver to eclipse the 1,000-yard mark for the Patriots was Julian Edelman in 2019.

If the Dolphins trade Hill, it makes the most sense for Miami to maximize the receiver’s value on the market. To do that, the Dolphins could move him to another team in the division.