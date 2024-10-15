The 10 Most Underpaid Players in the NFL, Ranked

While the NFL has its fair share of overpaid players, there are also those who regularly outperform their current contracts.

The most underpaid players in 2024 include rising stars and critical role players across various teams. These players are producing high-level performances but are on contracts that significantly underpay them compared to others at their position.

These players stand out for their significant contributions at relatively low salaries, especially in a league where star players can command massive contracts. Teams benefiting from these bargains gain a financial edge that allows them to invest more in other key areas.

10. Patrick Mahomes, QB, Kansas City Chiefs

Let’s just get this out of the way first: We realize Patrick Mahomes has the highest total value contract in the league at $450 million. But when looking at other aspects of Mahomes’ contract compared to those of other top QBs in the league, it’s fair to argue the Chiefs superstar is currently underpaid. When considering what Mahomes has done on the field — he won the Super Bowl in 2023 in 2024 — that argument gets even stronger.

Eleven QBs currently rank higher than Mahomes in average salary per year (Mahomes averages $45 million per season). Mahomes is ranked 16th in fully guaranteed money ($64 million), behind players such as Trevor Lawrence of the Jacksonville Jaguars ($142 million fully guaranteed) and Kyler Murray of the Arizona Cardinals ($160 million). Considering Murray and Lawrence have won one playoff game combined, we think it’s fair to say Mahomes is a tad underpaid.

9. T.J. Edwards, LB, Chicago Bears

The Chicago Bears inked linebacker T.J. Edwards to a three-year deal worth just under $20 million in the 2023 offseason. Edwards responded by leading the team and tackles (155) that year. He also had a career-high 3 INTs and forced a fumble in his first year with the Bears. A Lake Villa, Illinois, native, Edwards has been thriving since joining his home town team.

Now in Year 2 with Chicago, he has yet to miss a game as of October 2024. Considering he makes an average of $6.5 million per year and there are 24 other linebackers getting paid more annually and 20 more LBs getting more guaranteed money than Edwards is, we think he’s absolutely one of the NFL’s more underpaid players.

8. Isiah Pacheco, RB, Kansas City Chiefs

A seventh-round pick for Kansas City in 2022, Pacheco has emerged as the Chiefs’ lead running back, helping them to consecutive Super Bowl victories. In 2023, he had over 1,100 scrimmage yards and 9 touchdowns, but his 2024 salary is just above $1 million​. In 2025, he’s due $1.1 million. Now, that’s underpaid.

Pacheco has started 26 games for the Chiefs over the last three seasons and has amassed 15 total TDs in that span. He’ll be due for a new contract at the end of the 2025 season, and with players such as Tony Pollard of the Tennessee Titans averaging $7.25 million per season, Pacheco has a real chance to cash in well above that.

7. Sauce Gardner, CB, New York Jets

First, a caveat: Sauce Gardner‘s status among the league’s most underpaid players is only temporary. The New York Jets cornerback has established himself as one of the best defensive backs in the NFL over his first three seasons. He will get paid. But he’s still one of the most underpaid players in the NFL into the 2024 season.

A two-time first-team All-Pro Selection in each of his first two seasons in New York, Gardner had a whopping 31 past breakups in 2022 and 2023 combined. Patrick Surtain of the Denver Broncos inked a four-year, $96 million contract extension in September of 2024. Expect Gardner to get more than that when he signs his next deal.

6. George Pickens, WR, Pittsburgh Steelers

Now in his third season with the Pittsburgh Steelers, wide receiver George Pickens is coming off a career year in 2023. He hauled in 63 passes for 1,140 yards and 5 TDs, also leading the NFL in yards per reception with 18.1 yards per catch. For the 2024 season, the Steelers WR will earn just over $1.3 million, with a cap hit of $1.84 million. That makes his current contract one heck of a bargain.

Pickens’ performance and behavioral issues, including a benching early in the 2024 season, could impact any future renegotiation of his contract. However, if his play continues to improve, he’s likely in line for a much larger deal when he becomes a free agent in 2026.

5. Puka Nacua, WR, Los Angeles Rams

After a record-setting 2023 rookie season with 105 receptions for 1,486 yards, L.A. Rams WR Puka Nacua has become one of the league’s top receivers. However, his cap hit is under $1 million in 2024, which is an incredible value for such elite production. According to Over the Cap, Nacua’s contract is currently ranked No. 178 out of 312 contracts at the position in terms of total money.

Despite missing the start of the 2024 regular season with a knee injury, Nacua has already become an essential part of the Rams’ offense, quickly emerging as one of quarterback Matthew Stafford‘s go-to targets. If injury issues continue to plague him, it could affect his next contract, but if he continues to produce, he’ll be cashing in very soon.

4. DaRon Bland, CB, Dallas Cowboys

As of the 2024 NFL season, Dallas Cowboys All-Pro CB DaRon Bland is playing under his rookie contract, which is relatively low due to his draft position (5th round pick, 167th overall in the 2022 NFL Draft). His contract reflects his status as a later-round pick, which means he’s earning significantly less than high-profile cornerbacks drafted in earlier rounds.

In 2023, his second season, Bland led the NFL in interceptions (9) and INTs returned for TDs (5). He has missed the start of the 2024 regular season with an injury, but if Bland continues his to make plays upon his return, he’ll surely secure a much more lucrative contract after his rookie deal expires.

3. Jaylen Warren, RB, Pittsburgh Steelers

Serving as a complementary back to Najee Harris, Jaylen Warren’s impact has been impressive for the Steelers’ run-heavy offense. He earns under $1 million in 2024, making him an excellent value at running back, particularly when considering his production. Warren had 784 rushing yards and 4 TDs in 2023, averaging an impressive 5.3 yards per carry.

Warren has also demonstrated versatility on offense, which typically leads to higher pay in subsequent contracts. Given his performance thus far, his next contract will be larger, although still within the mid-tier range for running backs, as the market for the position has been somewhat stagnant.

2. C.J. Stroud, QB, Houston Texans

Houston Texans starting QB C.J. Stroud ranks high on our list, as he’s quickly becoming one of the best playmakers at the position in the NFL. Stroud threw 25 TDs to 5 INTs last year, also leading the NFL in passing yards per game as a rookie (273.9).

His base salary for 2024 is just $915,000. Given that elite quarterbacks often earn significantly more — the league’s top QBs currently range between $60-40 million per year — Stroud’s current earnings pale in comparison, even though he’s on a typical rookie deal. However, like other top young quarterbacks, Stroud will be eligible for a major payday after his rookie contract, especially if he continues to perform at a high level.

1. Brock Purdy, QB, San Francisco 49ers

Drafted last in the 2022 NFL Draft, Brock Purdy has become a top-tier quarterback, leading the San Francisco 49ers to a Super Bowl appearance after the 2023 season. Despite his success, his cap hit in 2024 is just over $1 million, making him easily the best bargain at quarterback in the league.

Purdy threw for 4,280 yards, 31 TDs and 11 INTs his sophomore season in 2022, finishing fourth in the league’s MVP voting. Considering he earns a base salary of $985,000 in 2024, which ranks him 57th among quarterbacks, Purdy gets the No. 1 spot on our list.

