Patriots Will Start Training Camp Without 29-Touchdown Playmaker

Signing running back Antonio Gibson was one of the more sneaky good moves the New England Patriots made in 2024 NFL free agency, but the rebuilding franchise will start training camp without the 29-touchdown playmaker, after Gibson landed on the active/non-football injury list.

The news was reported on Tuesday, July 23, by NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, less than 24 hours before the Pats officially begin camp. He revealed Gibson will start on that list, while wide receiver Kendrick Bourne and guard Cole Strange have been designated PUP.

It makes sense for Bourne not to be ready to go at this stage of the offseason calendar. He’s still recovering from a torn ACL suffered last season against the Miami Dolphins in Week 8.

Meanwhile, Strange needs to work his way back from his own season-ending knee injury. Strange’s absence could prompt a search of the veteran market for help along the interior, but the Pats have enough receivers to offset Bourne having to bide his time at camp.

It’s a different story at running back, where Gibson’s absence will be felt. His place on the list suggests “he could’ve suffered an injury while training away from the facility this offseason,” according to Patriots.com Staff Writer Evan Lazar.

The former Washington Commanders runner, who turned 26 on the same day he was given the NFI tag, possesses dual-threat skills required to fill what was long a niche role in New England’s offense.

Antonio Gibson Has Key Role to Play After Injury

Gibson scored 29 touchdowns during four years in Washington, 22 on the ground and seven through the air. His college football experience as a wide receiver at Memphis makes Gibson an asset in both phases of an offense.

That same experience means Gibson can earn a key and familiar role with the Patriots. Specifically, a regular pass-catcher out of the backfield. A versatile back who thrived in sub-package and third-down situations used to be a staple of the Pats’ offense.

Backs like Kevin Faulk, Danny Woodhead, Shane Vereen and James White all played the part. Gibson can pick up where they left off thanks to plays like this grab against the Philadelphia Eagles last season, highlighted by Chad Ryan.

That’s the plan anyway. Gibson just needs to be healthy enough to put the theory into practice. Especially since the Patriots are lacking for quality depth in the rotation.

Patriots Short of Options in the Backfield

Gibson is supposed to be the natural complement to re-signed lead workhorse Rhamondre Stevenson. Their double act will be vital in making new coordinator Alex Van Pelt’s offense work.

Van Pelt had a similar one-two combo with the Cleveland Browns, when Nick Chubb led the way, but Kareem Hunt still proved a difference-maker near the goal-line and on football’s money down.

The Patriots need the same dynamic to work for Van Pelt in New England because there’s largely bare bones behind Gibson and Stevenson. Of the remaining options, the most notable are JaMycal Hasty and Kevin Harris.

Neither player can match Gibson’s dynamism in both phases. Nor his nose for the end zone. The more work Gibson gets in at training camp the stronger the Patriots are going be in the key area of their rebuilding offense.

Rookie quarterback Drake Maye might not start immediately, but the third player taken in the 2024 NFL draft will appreciate a safety valve like Gibson, so the two need to establish a rapport sooner rather than later.