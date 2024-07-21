Patriots Urged to Use Free Agency to Solve Cole Strange Problem

Offensive line remains a concern for the New England Patriots headed into the 2024 NFL season, but it’s a problem the team can still solve via free agency. Specifically, the Pats can ease concerns about left guard Cole Strange by signing former Seattle Seahawks starter Phil Haynes.

That’s according to Pro Football Network’s Dallas Robinson. He outlined why the Patriots still need help at left guard: “Cole Strange tore his patellar tendon in 2023 and could miss the start of next season. Fourth-round rookie Layden Robinson could be an option at LG, but New England might also think about a veteran solution.”

Haynes qualifies as a useful insurance policy, according to Robinson, because he “started eight games for the Seahawks in 2023 before being sent to injured reserve with an issue of his own. He wouldn’t necessarily displace Robinson or other young players the Pats want to get a look at, but Haynes could be in the club’s guard mix. He met with the Dolphins in March but didn’t sign.”

Haynes might only serve as a stop-gap starter, but the Patriots need all the battle-tested linemen they can get to help fortify a suspect front five.

Phil Haynes Would Give Patriots Options

Signing Haynes to a veteran minimum deal could be an underrated bargain for the Patriots. At least based on the options he’d provide, both in terms of depth and scheme.

The latter concerns Haynes’ proficiency blocking for the run. It’s something he showed off enough to earn an impressive “IOL Run Block Win Rate” ranking early last season, cited by Brian Nemhauser of Hawk Blogger.

Haynes has long been adept at moving defenders in the running game. Like when he made blocks at the first and second levels to spring Rashaad Penny for a touchdown against the Detroit Lions in Week 17 of the 2021 season, highlighted by “Locked on Seahawks Podcast” host Corbin K. Smith.

This kind of zone-based blocking represents the same technique favored by new Patriots’ offensive coordinator Alex Van Pelt. Haynes is a good fit for the scheme, but he’s also versatile enough to operate at both guard spots, having played 364 snaps on the right and 73 on the left last season, per Pro Football Focus.

The Patriots need options everywhere in the trenches, so Haynes’ flexibility would be useful.

Cole Strange Not the Patriots Only Problem Up Front

Strange’s recovery isn’t the only issue facing New England’s evolving O-line. Left tackle is also a troublesome spot, even if one low-key free agency signing could prove a steal.

One possible solution would be moving Mike Onwenu, the best of the nailed-on starters, to the left side. He could be joined there by Sidy Sow, leaving Haynes to put his experience at right guard to good use.

Another option would be to trust this year’s third-round pick Caedan Wallace to make the switch from right tackle. The risk of having a rookie protect the blindside is obvious, particularly when the Patriots are counting on No. 3 pick Drake Maye to eventually take the reins as a franchise quarterback.

Those are just a couple of ideas, but the broader point is the Patriots are likely going to have to cycle through several combinations before they land on the right balance for a pivotal area of the team.

The process will run smoother with another versatile and proven blocker added to the mix.