Patriots Quarterback Named a ‘Top Trade’ Possibility

While the New England Patriots have a young roster amid a rebuild, Bleacher Report’s Kristopher Knox sees a viable trade candidate at quarterback.

That’s potential starter Jacoby Brissett, who could wear another uniform in 2024 if a quarterback-needy team surfaces with the right asking price. The Patriots signed Brissett this offseason, and he will play a role in helping rookie quarterback Drake Maye develop.

“The Patriots would love to have Brissett around for all of the 2024 campaign to help Maye learn about how to approach the quarterback position in the NFL,” Knox wrote on July 3. “But there is usually a quarterback need across the NFL and that could lead to interest on the trade market.”

“The Patriots do not have to trade Brissett, but he will at least be mentioned in trade conversations when Maye takes over the starting job,” Knox added.

Jacoby Brissett Remains in an ‘Awkward Spot’

Jacoby Brissett on Drake Maye: “Every day he’s gotten better. … You’re seeing his progression come alive.” pic.twitter.com/UaqlVWK8kC — Chad Graff (@ChadGraff) June 10, 2024

How soon Maye will take over as the starter remains the question. The Patriots selected Maye with the No. 3 pick in the draft out of North Carolina, and speculation has ensued since on when Maye will take over as the starter in 2024.

“The Patriots would love to have Maye start a majority of their games in 2024,” Knox noted. “That leaves Brissett in an awkward spot.”