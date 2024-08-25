Mac Jones’ New Coach Takes Unprovoked Swipe at Patriots ‘Ways’

If there is a nightmare scenario for the Patriots this upcoming season, it would be that former quarterback Mac Jones, the team’s first-round pick and expected heir to Tom Brady’s job in 2021, somehow finds himself taking the reins as the starter with his new team, the Jaguars, and excels in the role. Trevor Lawrence is the starter in Jacksonville, but Jones is the clear No. 2. And on Saturday, he showed the Jags can have confidence in him in that role.

Jones has been a model of efficiency throughout the preseason. He was 13-for-18 for a touchdown and 113 yards in the Jags’ 31-0 drubbing of the Falcons in the preseason finale, posting a quarterback rating of 106.9. In three games, Jones went 38-of-52 passing for 421 yards, three touchdowns and zero interceptions, and his rating of 115.9 is second among qualified quarterbacks.

Worse, though, was that after the game on Saturday, Jaguars coach Doug Pedersen took a direct swipe at the Patriots and their handling of Jones in his three star-crossed years in New England, which began with a Pro Bowl selection and deteriorated from there. That only provides fuel for those who argue that Jones was always a good quarterback, but that it was Bill Belichick and his cadre of offensive coordinators that messed him up.

‘Patriots Ways’ Easy to Criticize After 2023

Here’s what Pedersen had to say after the Jacksonville win, via ESPN reporter Mike Reiss on Twitter/X:

“Mac has played extremely well in the last couple of weeks and has really bought into what we do. He’ll still revert back to his Patriots ways every now and then, and we have to remind him he’s in Jacksonville. But he’s done a good job managing and running the offense, getting everybody involved. He sees the field well, throws a good ball, so he’s done a good job.”

Revert back to his Patriots ways.

Ouch.

Indeed, last season, Jones showed that his Patriots ways were not going to last long in the NFL. He posted 2,021 yards passing in 11 starts, and went 2-9 on the year. He was benched four times in those 11 starts, then lost the job permanently for the final six weeks, in favor of Bailey Zappe. It was obvious that Jones’ confidence was shot, he was jumpy in the pocket and made poor decision after poor decision.

He threw 10 touchdowns and 12 interceptions last year. In the offseason, he was unloaded to the Jaguars for a sixth-round pick.

Mac Jones ‘Just Being Mac’ With Jaguars

Probably the lasting impression Jones left with fans in New England is the many moments of frustration he showed with the team’s offense, which lacked weapons at wide receiver, protection on the offensive line and direction in the coaches’ booth.

It was not entirely his fault, but Jones showed himself to be hot-headed, yelling at coaches and teammates when things went especially awry.

Jones said back in training camp, though, that he was enjoying a rebirth in Jacksonville.

“It feels weird, honestly,” Jones told the Florida Times-Union. “Just being Mac and being my own guy. Being the quarterback that everyone wants to play with. I like to have fun, like to talk a little smack and I don’t want to feel bad doing that. It’s just my personality and I think everyone here is embracing it.”