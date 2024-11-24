Ex-Giants QB Daniel Jones Expected to ‘Quickly’ Sign Deal He Can’t Refuse

The New York Giants and franchise quarterback Daniel Jones parted ways on Friday, November 22, and now, he’s going through the process of clearing waivers and, hopefully, finding another home.

Jones is expected to clear waivers on Monday at 4 p.m. Eastern time. He’s technically not allowed to talk to other teams until that happens, and the expectation is that when he’s officially a free agent, there will be interest across the NFL in getting him on a team. After all, good quarterbacks are difficult to come by, and that includes backup quarterbacks, which is where Jones could be a real fit.

Timeline for Daniel Jones to Land With a New Team: Report

According to a report from NFL media inside Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network, Jones “should” sign with a new team “relatively quickly” after becoming a free agent, and he could have some great options.

“Jones will be able to sign with a team immediately once he becomes a free agent,” Rapoport added. “Perhaps he will do what so many veterans have done and sign with a practice squad — meaning his new team would not have to cut a player on the 53-man roster to sign him.”

If another team signs Jones, they’ll owe him $11.83 million left on his Giants contract, as well as the $23 million injury guaranteed for next season.

Jones made more than $108 million from the Giants since he was drafted in the first round of the NFL Draft in 2019. His record is 24-44-1.

Possible Landing Spots for Daniel Jones

Of course, there are a bevy of possible good fits for Jones. Rapoport names the San Francisco 49ers, Baltimore Ravens and Las Vegas Raiders as possible fits.

Rapoport calls the 49ers a “very real” possibility, because quarterback Brock Purdy is dealing with a shoulder injury and could miss more than just Sunday’s game against the Packers.

For the Ravens, Rapoport says Jones could get on their practice squad and “work his way up” as a backup to Lamar Jackson. With the Raiders, Rapoport notes that “Las Vegas expects to be a team in the market for a bridge starter in the 2025 offseason, while simultaneously also looking for its QB of the future. Jones could audition for his future role and maybe earn an even bigger one, while the Raiders get a look at a free agent-to-be. Las Vegas likely won’t make the playoffs, but that might be Jones’ best choice for his future.”

The Dallas Cowboys are another landing idea, as noted by Ben Arthur of Fox Sports.

“Amid a disastrous year, Dallas could benefit from more competency at quarterback with Dak Prescott on season-ending injured reserve. Cooper Rush is 0-2 as a starter this season,” Arthur stated. “And the fact that the Cowboys are starting him over Trey Lance shows how little faith the franchise has in the former No. 3 overall pick.”

Conor Orr of Sports Illustrated also throws the Buffalo Bills into the mix, stating that “Jones pipelines himself directly to the Buffalo Bills. Jones has long been treated by his coaches as a Josh Allen-lite prospect.”

“A little raw and rangy,” Orr added, “Jones has movement skills that, when properly utilized, can impact a defense and allow him more open shots at wide receivers.”