Giants WR Malik Nabers’ Mom Sends Blunt 3-Word Message on Son’s Postgame Rant

New York Giants first-round wide receiver Malik Nabers is not afraid to speak his mind. ESPN NYG beat reporter Jordan Raanan reminded fans of that character trait after his brutally honest postgame comments following the Week 12 blowout loss that came at the hands of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Apparently, he gets that from his mother.

“Standing on BUSINESS‼️‼️” Tonya Nabers wrote on X on November 25, seemingly in defense of her son.

This post hit social media just as Giants head coach Brian Daboll met with reporters on Monday of Week 13. Daboll also addressed Nabers’ comments publicly during this November 25 Q&A, and the fan reaction was interesting too.

Tonya Nabers post already has 1.2K likes in just a few hours’ time. Big Blue supporters have also rushed to support her son, leaving Daboll and his play-calling decisions in the dust.

“I will defend your child with my life,” one fan commented. Another thanked Tonya for “bringing [Malik Nabers] into this world” as a rare “bright spot” of the Giants’ roster.

And a third responded: “We know Daboll is a clown show.”

Finally, one user went as far as to reply: “Your boy is a true gentleman and a class act. I can’t wait to see him thrive under a new GM and head coach! Don’t let Naber’s talents go to waste!”

On the flip side, very few defended this current NYG regime in Tonya Nabers’ mentions — and those that did stood alone with either zero or a low number of likes on their comment. Daboll was quite popular in New York after year one with the Giants, but if this post is any indication, the tides appear to be turning here in November of 2024.

Giants Beat Reporter Supports Malik Nabers’ Candid Critiques: ‘He Tries to Make a Difference’

A lot of times, rookies could see some backlash from fans and media members when they speak as freely as Nabers has in 2024. That has rarely been the case for the LSU star.

In fact, New York Post reporter Ryan Dunleavy was not shy about his support of Nabers on November 25.

“Malik Nabers was honest [during the scouting process]. He was honest yesterday,” Dunleavy reacted. “This is how he tries to make a difference. Speaking out that A change is needed. instead of cliches/blind faith.”

Rather than building on the success of the 2022 playoff run, the Giants organization has gone in the opposite direction under Daboll and general manager Joe Schoen.

“The Giants’ culture is gone,” New York Daily News reporter Pat Leonard proclaimed after Week 12, arguing that it left along with veteran departures like Daniel Jones, Julian Love, Leonard Williams, Saquon Barkley, Xavier McKinney and more. Now, it’s up to new foundational pieces like Nabers to reshape this locker room, and perhaps “standing on business” is the best way to do so.

Members of NYG Beat Agree Giants HC Brian Daboll Far From Safe If He Continues to Lose Locker Room

After the Buccaneers loss, Leonard and The Athletic’s Dan Duggan both came to the same conclusion.

“No matter how many national outlets push the narrative that this regime will get a fourth season, Daboll won’t survive if he loses the locker room,” the latter of the two wrote on Sunday evening.

Leonard agreed in a reaction piece of his own, stating confidently: “This is the end for Schoen and Daboll, regardless of how long it takes [John] Mara and [Steve] Tisch to actually make the call.”

The Daily News columnist also noted that “it’s almost as if [Daboll] has accepted it.”

Duggan was a little less definitive, writing: “Major cracks in Daboll’s hold on his players began to show for the first time Sunday. That was inevitable, and it will likely only get worse with six more games to go in a season that has become completely hopeless.”