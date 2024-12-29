Malik Nabers Reacts to Fans Who Wanted Giants to Tank vs. Colts for No. 1 Pick

The New York Giants no longer own the No. 1 pick in the 2025 NFL draft, but rookie wide receiver Malik Nabers isn’t worried. He told fans who wanted Big Blue to tank against the Indianapolis Colts in Week 17 not to fret because “the draft will be the draft.”

Nabers offered his frank response after the Giants did anything but tank when the Colts visited MetLife Stadium on Sunday, December 29. Instead, the team entering the game with just two wins ran out 45-33 winners.

Two touchdowns came courtesy of Nabers, and he told reporters “I ain’t got really nothin’ to say about that,” when asked about some fans wanting the team to lose, per SNY.tv’s Giants Videos.

These brief answers are encouraging on a number of levels. Not least because Nabers would benefit more than anybody from the Giants preserving ownership of the top pick next April and drafting a potential franchise quarterback for the legitimate go-to receiver.

Malik Nabers Playing for Pride, Not a Draft Pick

Nabers hasn’t had a quarterback on his level. Not during a debut season in the pros when he’s caught passes from Daniel Jones, Tommy DeVito and Drew Lock.

Despite the carousel of unconvincing passers, Nabers has still snagged 104 receptions for 1,140 yards and six touchdowns. Those are awesome statistics given the depressing broader context of the Giants’ season.

Nabers has amassed them via a combination of strong hands and elite breakaway speed. The first attribute helped him break the 1,000-yard mark.

He did it with this impressive grab after a nifty adjustment in mid-air.

Nabers’ second score against the Colts, a 59-yard catch and run, was all about speed. The 21-year-old “hit a max speed of 21.3 mph,” according to Reel Analytics.

His numbers are proof the Giants didn’t need the top pick to land an elite athlete. The statistics also provide ample evidence of Nabers’ competitive spirit.

His desire to win hasn’t always been channelled the right way, but Nabers ultimately coveted a first victory at home over a draft slot that would all-but guarantee the Giants get him a better quarterback.

Giants Can Afford Taking Risk With No. 1 Pick

Beating Indy sent the Giants from No. 1 to No. 3, per Dan Duggan of The Athletic. It looks a less than ideal spot for a QB-needy team when top signal-callers Shedeur Sanders and Cam Ward are likely to go first and second overall.

One of those passers could still be in range for the Giants since the 3-13 New England Patriots are the new owners of the top pick. The Pats have their quarterback, in the form of this 2024 third-overall choice Drake Maye.

His presence means the Patriots could be willing to trade out of the prime spot and stockpile extra draft capital. Any deal would be expensive, with Alex Barth of 98.5 The Sports Hub showing what it took for the last two teams who moved up to acquire the draft’s opening selection.

Parting with so much could sting the Giants, but perhaps not as much as repeating this year’s mistake. Namely, not trading up for No. 2 pick Jayden Daniels or Maye because of misplaced faith in Jones.

The difference now is the Giants have Nabers. A receiver worth doing what it takes to partner with a game-changing prospect at football’s most important position.