Insider Reveals Giants’ Expected Plans for Joe Schoen & Brian Daboll

The New York Giants cannot officially begin the 2025 offseason until ownership comes to a decision on general manager Joe Schoen and head coach Brian Daboll.

The Athletic’s NFL insider Dianna Russini provided an update on that impending decision on December 28.

“Giants co-owners John Mara and Steve Tisch haven’t made a final decision about the futures of general manager Joe Schoen and head coach Brian Daboll,” Russini began. “In October, Mara voiced his support for the duo, who were hired together in 2022, but a lot has changed since. It’s been a long, difficult season.”

Having said that, Russini added that “a source close to Mara said earlier this week that the owner plans on sticking to his word, but he will still sit down with both Schoen and Daboll after the season to figure out what went wrong in 2024.”

“This season has been a roller coaster for the Giants, to say the least,” she continued. “Schoen and Daboll showed promise early on, but the team’s struggles down the stretch have given ownership a lot to think about. Around the league, there’s growing chatter that the Giants might move on from Daboll while Schoen continues to operate like he’ll still be around for 2025. Though I’m told that while there’s a lot of speculation right now, no decision has been made.”

Russini also reiterated that “Schoen and Daboll are not seen as a package deal.” Meaning one could stay, and one could go.

In that scenario, it feels like Schoen is more likely to be retained, based on the reporting of Russini and the New York Post.

Giants Beat Reporter Explains Why It’s Important to Hire Offensive-Minded HC If John Mara Moves on From Brian Daboll

NYG beat reporter Dan Duggan (The Athletic) discussed the importance of coaching for a rookie quarterback on December 27 — and how Daboll fits into this conversation.

“It’s tricky to forecast the Giants’ coaching situation,” Duggan noted. “Daboll oversaw the development of Josh Allen from a raw prospect to an MVP-caliber quarterback after getting picked No. 7 by the Bills in 2018.”

“Daboll’s track record with Allen was a major selling point when he was hired by the Giants in 2022,” he reminded. “But the Giants haven’t drafted a quarterback in Daboll’s three years on the job. Some initial success with 2019 first-round pick Daniel Jones deteriorated rapidly. Now, Daboll may not be around to mentor [Shedeur] Sanders or [Cam] Ward because of how catastrophically the Giants have failed in the past two seasons.”

With all that in mind, Duggan argued that Big Blue must hire a new offensive mind if they move on from Daboll.

“If the Giants fire Daboll, they need to prioritize hiring the best head coach to lead the entire team. But there’s an obvious appeal to landing a coach with an offensive background as they prepare to shepherd in a new quarterback,” the reporter explained. “Because if a defensive-minded coach hires an offensive coordinator, that assistant will become a coveted head-coaching candidate if he has success developing the Giants’ quarterback.”

As an example of this, Duggan pointed to Washington Commanders OC Kliff Kingsbury — who could eventually leave for another HC position, potentially hampering Jayden Daniels’ development.

Giants HC Brian Daboll’s Message to NYG Fanbase Ahead of Week 17

Daboll’s press conferences have become somewhat agonizing to watch. When you lose 10 straight games, there’s not much that you can say — although Daboll was asked to share a message with the NYG fanbase ahead of Week 17.

The “Talkin’ Giants” podcast posted his response on X.

“We certainly appreciate the support,” Daboll told the reporter asking the question.

“You want to give them a better product in terms of the results that we’re putting out there right now,” he acknowledged. Adding that the Giants “certainly appreciate them.”

Is Daboll coaching for his job over the final two weeks of the 2025 season?