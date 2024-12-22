Brian Daboll Repeats 4-Word Response After Giants Lose 10th Straight Game

Is Brian Daboll coaching out his last couple of games with the New York Giants? Following their 10th straight loss at the hands of the Atlanta Falcons, Daboll sounded very dejected during his postgame press conference.

According to beat reporters on scene — like ESPN’s Jordan Raanan — the NYG head coach kept repeating one phrase over and over again at the podium: “It’s not good enough.”

Raanan relayed that Daboll “probably said that 5-10 times throughout the 5 1/2 minute press conference,” and he’s not exaggerating.

“Give Atlanta credit,” Daboll began the presser. “It’s hard to win a game when you throw two interceptions for touchdowns, have another turnover, lose the turnover ratio. They did a better job. Obviously, we weren’t good enough.”

The answer to the first question on losing 10 straight games?

“Just worried about this one and it wasn’t good enough,” the embattled coach replied.

At the tail end of the press conference, Daboll answered nearly every question with those same four words — “it’s not good enough” — even after reporters continuously pressed him on his usage of the same response.

Brian Daboll Did Not Consider Benching Giants QB Drew Lock for Tommy DeVito

Along with the team’s performance not being “good enough,” Daboll also reiterated that it’s hard to win when you turn the ball over as many times as the Giants did in Week 16. Despite that, Daboll confirmed that he did not consider pulling quarterback Drew Lock for Tommy DeVito at any point in the game.

“[Wanted to] let Drew [Lock] battle through it [and] see if we could make some improvements,” he explained, when asked why he didn’t consider a QB change. “But… at the end of the day, it’s hard to win a game when you turn the ball over three times.”

Lock finished the game with a 56.4 completion percentage, 210 passing yards and 1 touchdown. He was also sacked 3 times and obviously threw the 2 interceptions for touchdowns. That outing yielded a poor passer rating of 58.7.

“It’s simple things — relative to turnovers and things like that,” Daboll noted. “If you have those things [happen] in games, it’s hard to win.” He included needless penalties and unforced errors in that conversation too.

Giants’ Brian Daboll Says NYG Players Still Have ‘A Lot of Pride,’ Takes Responsibility for Loss

The Giants have been spiraling for some time, but the youthful roster hasn’t necessarily quit on Daboll in recent weeks — showing some fight. Against the Falcons, there was very little of that.

“Look, the guys have a lot of pride,” Daboll told reporters after the loss, when asked what he says to players when the team keeps losing.

Later, he also called them “competitors.” But his only explanation as to why he’d characterize them that way was that he’s “around them every day.”

Daboll did take full responsibility for the team’s performance throughout the press conference, as he typically does, but the answers just weren’t there. And the more fans hear the same basic no-substance replies over and over again, the more frustrated they’ll become.

The Giants have yet to state that they are moving on from Daboll, but everything seems to be trending that way as the season trickles to a close. After all, if Big Blue goes winless the rest of the way, what else is there to say?