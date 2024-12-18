Brian Daboll Reacts to Giants Report Claiming Joe Schoen Could Replace HC

New York Giants head coach Brian Daboll addressed his relationship with president and CEO John Mara.

There was a New York Giants article that made headlines on December 17, wherein New York Post insider Paul Schwartz reported that head coach Brian Daboll and general manager Joe Schoen aren’t necessarily a package deal.

Meaning, in theory, Schoen could replace Daboll and hire a new head coach — while also keeping his job in the process. The Giants HC was asked about this report on December 18, and The Athletic’s Dan Duggan relayed the entire Q&A on X:

Question: There’s a report that [President and CEO] John Mara could end up asking Schoen to hire a coach after this season. How do you react to that and does that make it difficult when something like that comes out to focus on what you’re doing? Daboll: No, I just had a good conversation with John [Mara] 10 minutes ago. Question: About that? Daboll: No, not about that. Just a normal conversation. We have good conversations every week. Question: How do you react to the suggestion that could happen? Daboll: I just focus on the things I can control. Question: Do you have any conversations with [Mara] beyond this year? Because I would think that could impact how you operate at this point. Daboll: I’d say we have a number of conversations about a lot of different things that I’ll keep private. Question: Do you think you and [Schoen] have enough separate responsibilities that it would be fair to blame one of you and not the other or give one credit and not the other? Daboll: Yeah, we’re just getting ready here for the [Atlanta] Falcons.

While a lot of that is clear and obvious deflecting by Daboll — something he does well at the podium — the first couple of responses were interesting to hear. The Giants HC’s first reaction was to relay that he and Mara just had a “good conversation.”

He also added that he and Mara “have good conversations every week.”

NY Sports Insider Explains Article Claiming Giants Could Decide to Keep GM Joe Schoen & Fire HC Brian Daboll

Schwartz explained this article on the evening of December 17 while speaking with SNY’s Brandon London.

“What I am reporting is that, yes, this is not all or nothing [in regard to retaining Schoen and Daboll in 2025],” Schwartz clarified. “We know that Brian Daboll and Joe Schoen came in together… but that does not mean that they absolutely have to go out together and this whole idea that [you have to] fire them both — they’re a package deal, [if you get] rid of one you gotta get rid of the other — that’s not the case.”

“I know for a fact [that] in the building, [the Giants] don’t look at it as if we fire Joe [Schoen], we have to fire Daboll. If we fire Daboll, we have to fire [Schoen],” Schwartz reiterated. He stressed over and over again that Big Blue ownership sees a path where they could retain one and replace the other.

Schwartz concluded that head coaches and general managers are not always “joined at the hip,” and in this specific case, one of Schoen or Daboll could “outlast” the other.

Obviously, as Duggan alluded during the December 18 media session, the public thought is that the Giants are more likely to keep Schoen and fire Daboll if this were to happen.

Giants Heading Down Dangerous Path If They Fire Brian Daboll & Keep Joe Schoen

Rarely does it work where you force a head coach and general manager into an arranged marriage, so the talk of the Giants potentially keeping Schoen or Daboll and firing the other feels dangerous at best.

In situations like this, it makes more sense for ownership to keep the GM and allow him to hire a new head coach, as Schwartz noted. Having said that, retaining Schoen could limit the Giants’ next HC search.

For example, you don’t land a coach like Jim Harbaugh if there’s a GM in place. Or, speaking in terms of 2025 candidates, you may not get a Mike Vrabel or Ben Johnson if you keep Schoen.

Guys like that either want to run the show or have some say in the direction of the organization. And Schoen’s presence creates a potential power struggle.

Similarly, keeping Daboll and firing Schoen would be an odd move as well, unless Big Blue promoted a new GM from within or hired someone that Daboll has a prior relationship with. In that scenario, Daboll would presumably be calling the shots going forward.

Either way, these routes tend to get messy. If the Giants elect to fire Schoen or Daboll, the cleanest option — and the one that offers the most potential when searching for candidates — is to start fresh and fire both. Anything else is playing with fire.