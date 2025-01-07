Giants Reveal Plan for QBs Tommy DeVito and Drew Lock

Joe Schoen kept his job as general manager of the New York Giants and he’s already making plans to reshape the team’s quarterback situation, starting with resolving the futures of popular backup Tommy DeVito and season-ending starter Drew Lock.

DeVito “is an exclusive rights free agent but the Giants plan to bring him back,” according to ESPN’s Jordan Raanan. That plan was hinted at by Schoen saying “Tommy is the only quarterback on the roster,” when speaking with reporters on Monday, January 6.

Although DeVito still has a future with Big Blue, it’s a different story for Lock. The veteran and third-stringer “Tim Boyle are set to become free agents,” per Raanan.

Getting things right at football’s most important position is how Schoen turns the surprise reprieve he was handed by team president John Mara into an extended stay. Unfortunately, the GM bet big and lost on the potential of Daniel Jones, creating a situation where the Giants were forced to muddle through the remainder of a 3-14 campaign with unconvincing Lock and DeVito at the controls.

Tommy DeVito, Drew Lock Summed Up Problem at QB

Schoen inadvertently stage-managed the Giants into a doomsday scenario at quarterback. One where undrafted free agent DeVito and journeyman deputy Lock were counted on to be saviours in back-to-back seasons.

DeVito briefly played hero at the end of the 2023 campaign, while Lock had his moments to end this dismal season. Notably, a five-touchdown performance to dominate the Indianapolis Colts in Week 17.

That was merely an anomaly amid an otherwise dire situation created by Schoen doubling down on his hefty investment in Jones. An investment that cost the Giants the services of two-time Pro Bowl running back Saquon Barkley, who joined the Philadelphia Eagles in free agency and promptly led the NFL in rushing.

Schoen finally admitted his mistake, well sort of, by releasing Jones back in November. Now he’s doing the same with Lock, who was handed an expensive one-year deal by the GM last March.

Making this many mistakes at the key spot on the team usually gets a general manager fired. Schoen has survived for now, but he and head coach Brian Daboll are on a warning to engineer a rapid turnaround.

It won’t happen without a better plan at quarterback.

Giants Setting Up New QB Plan

Clearing the decks of Lock and former New York Jets passer Boyle leaves the Giants primed to execute a new plan. One sure to involve a new starter, something Schoen and Daboll declined to find in the 2024 NFL draft, despite the obvious riches at the position.

It’s a different story this year, with the Giants owning the third-overall pick and perhaps being out of range of top passers Shedeur Sanders and Cam Ward. Schoen could still look further down the board for a signal-caller who may remind former Buffalo Bills offensive coordinator Daboll of Josh Allen.

A Giants team with more salary cap room after Jones’ exit might even look to the veteran market for help. Schoen is projected by Spotrac.com to have $57,076,297 worth of cap space at his disposal.

A bounty this plentiful leaves room to sign a Sam Darnold, Jameis Winston, Kirk Cousins or Russell Wilson. Any of these names would only be a short-term fix, so Schoen must work out a way for the Giants to replace DeVito and Lock with a young athlete who can be the franchise’s QB of the future.