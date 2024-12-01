Giants’ Release of Daniel Jones Explained in Bombshell Report

The New York Giants and quarterback Daniel Jones parted ways on Friday, November 22. Now, Jones is part of the Minnesota Vikings‘ roster, and the Giants are floundering between two backup quarterbacks while they look at options for 2025.

Jones requested to be released from the Giants after being benched, per team owner John Mara. In a new report, NFL insider and expert Mike Florio of NBC Sports’ Pro Football Talk sheds some light on what went down before Jones asked for the breakup.

Reason Behind New York Giants and Daniel Jones Parting Ways: Report

In a December 1 report, Florio says that a catalyst for everything going down that was “the Giants initially wanted Jones to stay home, with pay.”

He adds that the same thing happened in Las Vegas two years ago, when quarterback Derek Carr was benched, but that “Carr, we’re told, asked to go home, and the Raiders decided it was the best approach.”

However, in regards to Jones’ situation, the player has to agree to staying home. Florio says that “he can’t be locked out,” per NFL rules, “for non-disciplinary reasons.”

“There’s nothing wrong with the Giants wanting Jones to stay home,” Florio added in the feature. “It’s the natural extension of their decision to take him out of the lineup. But the request for Jones to stay home laid the foundation for Jones eventually asking to be released.”

So, Jones, according to Florio, wanted to stay active and help the other quarterbacks get ready for their games. When Jones didn’t stay home, the Giants “altered his workout program” to make sure he didn’t get injured, Florio says. We’re talking no throwing, not much lifting and playing it very safe.

“Again, there’s nothing wrong with the Giants wanting to avoid the injury guarantee,” Florio said, seeing that Jones had a $23 million injury guarantee for 2023. “But that helps explain Jones’ eventual decision to ask to be released.”

Former Giants QB Daniel Jones is ‘Excited’ to Be With the Vikings

Jones spoke to press on Saturday, November 30, about his new home and said that he’s “excited” to be on the Vikings’ squad.

“It’s been a crazy last couple weeks for sure,” Jones said. “Certainly a lot going on, but at the end of the day, I’m excited to be here. This is an awesome opportunity. Looking forward to learning the system, building relationships with these guys and helping the team.”

Back when Jones was released, Mara told the media that Jones was the one who asked for the breakup. Jones was the team’s 2019 first-round pick and was expected to be become their franchise quarterback following two-time Super Bowl MVP Eli Manning.

“Daniel came to see me this morning and asked if we would release him,” Mara said in a statement. “We mutually agreed that would be best for him and for the team.”

He added that Jones “has been a great representative of our organization, first class in every way. His handling of this situation yesterday exemplifies just that. We are all disappointed in how things have worked out. We hold Daniel in high regard and have a great appreciation for him. We wish him nothing but the best in the future.”