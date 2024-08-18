Giants Tipped to Use Waiver Wire to Address 3 Positions

T

he start of the 2024 NFL regular season is looming, but there’s still time for the New York Giants to add talent at three positions of concern. Making smart use of the waiver wire can address weaknesses at cornerback, inside linebacker and defensive tackle.

That’s what NorthJersey.com’s Art Stapleton expects the Giants to do during the next few weeks. He believes “Sitting with the sixth overall priority on the waiver wire, the Giants are going to be active like they were two years ago trying to churn the bottom of the roster and plug a few of their holes, notably at CB, ILB and perhaps DT. They trust in their personnel dept.”

There’s a strong case for making waiver claims for veteran help at each spot. Injuries have ravaged the inside linebacker corps, while durability concerns and an ill-fated free agency signing leave the D-tackle rotation in a similar spot.

Meanwhile, mismatched personnel are adding to the question marks about the cornerback group.

Cornerback and Inside Linebacker Growing Concerns for Giants

The Giants could have answered many of those questions with a move for 2019 NFL Defensive Player of the Year Stephon Gilmore, before the shutdown cover man joined the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, August 18, per NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport.

Gilmore’s one-year deal is worth $10 million, and Dan Duggan of The Athletic believes “Right or wrong, Giants weren’t going there,” but Duggan does “Think they’re far more likely to claim a CB for depth after cuts.”

Right or wrong, Giants weren’t going there. Think they’re far more likely to claim a CB for depth after cuts https://t.co/ds4uqj8zYY — Dan Duggan (@DDuggan21) August 18, 2024

Duggan doubling down on Stapleton’s prediction reflects a growing trend the Giants will add to their cornerback room. It makes sense since the team is still looking a credible starter next to second-year pro Deonte Banks.

Of the viable candidates, Nick McCloud has taken the lead in this position battle, but Cor’Dale Flott remains in the mix. Flott is a potential breakout player who might be best suited to the slot after struggling on the outside this offseason.

The Giants have so far been working bigger players in the slot, including rookie Andru Phillips and converted linebacker Isaiah Simmons. He’s adapting to an interesting hybrid position, but 6-foot-4, 238-pound Simmons may be too big to keep pace with shorter, shiftier wide receivers on the inside.

Simmons’ limitations in coverage were exposed by wideout John Metchie III when the Giants were beaten 28-10 by the Houston Texans in Week 2 of the preseason on Saturday, August 17.

There’s room for a waiver-wire pickup at cornerback, just like there is at middle linebacker. Particularly after Giants lost two more linebackers to injury against the Texans, including last season’s starter Micah McFadden.

Numbers are dwindling in a similar fashion up front.

Giants Need Defensive Tackle Help

The depth chart along the interior of the defensive line was further thinned when Ryder Anderson suffered a hamstring injury in Houston. As Duggan noted, “Anderson was the third DL in the base defense alongside Dexter Lawrence and Rakeem Nunez-Roches.”

The starting group is depleted, but the Giants could fill that void with an undrafted free agent who’s impressed with his hustle. Depth is the bigger issue, since late-round draft picks like D.J. Davidson and Jordon Riley, along with undrafted Casey Rogers, are in reserve.

What the Giants need is a proven commodity who’s stout at multiple spots in the trenches. Former Buffalo Bills’ starter Jordan Phillips was supposed to meet those requirements, but the Giants have traded the disappointing offseason acquisition to NFC East rivals the Dallas Cowboys.

There are some notable names still available in free agency, per Spotrac.com, like Lawrence Guy and former Giants Super Bowl winner Linval Joseph.

The Giants can continue to monitor the market, but they’re likely to find better options at all three positions of need once teams start trimming their rosters and waiving players ahead of final cuts.