Giants DB Predicted to Breakout Thanks to ‘Expanded Role’

It’s all change for the New York Giants on defense, but a different scheme can be good news for one breakout candidate. Second-year cornerback Cor’Dale Flott is predicted to enjoy a banner campaign, thanks to an “expanded role.”

That’s the view from Josh Edwards of CBS Sports. He detailed how “Flott would have been a member of my better than team coming into the draft had I written one, so there is some bias at play here. The reality is that a slot cornerback was needed for this team and the honorable mention cornerbacks and safety profiled more in other roles. Flott is worth a flier as he takes on an expanded role.”

Flott making the slot role his own might not be so easy now Shane Bowen has replaced Don ‘Wink’ Martindale as defensive coordinator. Bowen favors a different style of defense, a scheme 2024 NFL draft third-round pick Andru Phillips might be better suited to play.

Yet, this isn’t the first time Flott has been singled out for special praise this offseason. His versatility means the 22-year-old can find a key spot in a new-look secondary and make good on Edwards’ prediction.

Cor’Dale Flott Ready to Seize Vital Role

Opinion is split on where Flott will make an impact for Big Blue this season. He earned praise from defensive backs coach Jerome Henderson during OTAs as a candidate to be promoted to starting outside cornerback.

Playing on the outside might be a better fit for Flott than lining up in the slot. Especially since there have already been concerns about Flott’s lack of physicality compared to Phillips, who has already been touted to play inside.

He may not be an overtly physical specimen, 6-foot-2, 175-pound Flott has shown a willingness for the more bruising aspects of the game. Like when he stepped up from the slot to make this tackle against the Seattle Seahawks in Week 4, highlighted by Nick Falato of SB Nation’s Big Blue View.

Great open field tackle from Cor'Dale Flott, who was inactive before this week Flott played 30 snaps on Monday pic.twitter.com/Jieic4vXnL — Nick Falato (@nickfalato) October 3, 2023

Playing off and then stepping up to make sure tackles in space is a key part of zone-based coverage schemes. Those are the schemes Bowen is likely to call more often than Martindale.

Bowen will appreciate Flott’s instincts and ability to break on the ball. Those things showed up for this interception against the Dallas Cowboys on Thanksgiving.

Whether he plays outside or in the slot, Flott has already shown the necessary qualities to take on a vital role in Bowen’s defense. Although the unit will only be as successful as its new-look secondary.

Giants Reliant on Reshuffled Secondary

Veterans Adoree’ Jackson and Xavier McKinney are no longer on the team, so the Giants have reshuffled the deck on the back end. Giving Flott more snaps is part of the process, but so is finding work for Phillips, Nick McCloud and free-agent signing Jalen Mills.

The latter’s spent the last three seasons with the New England Patriots and his experience will be invaluable. Bowen is expected to deploy a Patriots-style, opponent-specific defense.

Bowen’s fluid system will depend on the versatility of defensive backs like Flott, who can play slot and on the perimeter, as well as Mills, who can operate at both safety and corner.

Flott should take his game up a notch thanks to a defense more in tune with his natural flexibility.