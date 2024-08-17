Giants ‘Taking on Water’ at Key Position After Starter Injured vs. Texans

T

he depth chart at inside linebacker for the New York Giants is being decimated after last season’s starter Micah McFadden was one of two players who suffered injuries against the Houston Texans in preseason.

McFadden needed to be carted off during Week 2’s 28-10 defeat on Saturday, August 17, with a hip problem. He was soon joined by fellow linebacker Matthew Adams, who succumbed to a groin injury.

Both injuries mean the “Giants ILB depth chart is taking on water,” according to Dan Duggan of The Athletic. He noted how “Dyontae Johnson (is) already out with an ankle injury (in a boot on Thursday).”

Duggan’s concern is valid, but the Giants also lost a body at another important position in the front seven that’s lacking quality depth. This position is arguably more of a concern than the heart of the linebacker corps.

Micah McFadden Injury Latest Challenge at ILB

McFadden was already facing a stiff challenge to keep his job as a starter alongside Bobby Okereke. Part of the challenge was coming from Dyontae Johnson, who was being used in creative ways by new defensive coordinator Shane Bowen.

The ankle issue Johnson experienced against the Detroit Lions in Week 1 of the preseason left the Giants scrambling for options. Journeyman Adams was one viable alternative, but his injury means the Giants need to extend their search for linebacker help.

That search can involve incumbent Carter Coughlin, but the seventh-round pick in the 2020 NFL draft is dealing with a lower body injury. It leaves this year’s sixth-rounder Darius Muasau, who’s been compared to an All-Pro, in line for extended playing time.

The numbers are dwindling for a team still playing a version of the 3-4 defense. It’s a linebacker-led front, but the picture might look bleaker up front.

Injury Adds to Giants Question Marks Along Defensive Line

Defensive tackle is beginning to look thin after Ryder Anderson went down with a hamstring injury against the Texans, per Pat Leonard of the New York Daily News.

Anderson was expected to be part of the group who kept depth strong along the interior. Even after the Giants traded offseason acquisition Jordan Phillips to NFC East rivals the Dallas Cowboys.

There are other linemen in the mix, but Big Blue lacks proven commodities. Instead, the rotation features Anderson’s fellow undrafted free agent Elijah Chatman, who compared favorably to a former Giants starter.

Chatman can compete for reps with nose tackle Jordon Riley, a seventh-round pick in 2023. There’s also D.J. Davidson, a fifth-rounder in ’22. He’s joined by this year’s rookie free agent Casey Rogers.

Late-round picks and undrafted unknowns don’t represent the strongest depth behind obvious starters Dexter Lawrence II and Rakeem-Nunez Roches. Lawrence is a dominant All-Pro, but he’ll need better support if he’s going to avoid becoming the focus of double and triple-teams every week.

Maintaining Lawrence’s opportunities to be a game-wrecker isn’t the only priority facing a suspect Giants D-line. The group also needs to keep bodies off linebackers.

Those linebackers will require even more help if the talent levels continue to be depleted and the depth chart is stretched beyond breaking point.