Ex-Giants Vet Praises Rookie for Hustle Play vs. Texans: ‘Welcome to the 53’

New York Giants undrafted rookie Elijah Chatman has been one of the more positive storylines of the summer for Big Blue. And one preseason play in particular highlighted exactly why the young defensive tackle has skyrocketed up the depth chart since the start of training camp.

Against the Houston Texans on August 17, Chatman ran down running back J.J. Taylor to prevent a long 90-yard touchdown. NFL Network analyst Brian Baldinger broke down the play on X on the evening of August 17, calling it the “greatest hustle play” he’s seen this summer.

“Giants’ Elijah Chatman just chased down an NFL RB 45 yards on nothing but hustle & desire,” Baldinger stated in the post. “Nothing creates a bigger BUZZ than elite effort. And he has been popping all camp.”

Baldinger wasn’t the only one to notice this moment versus Houston, however. Former Giants fan favorite offensive lineman Justin Pugh praised the UDFA on social media as well.

“This is insane. The effort is out of this world but to have the speed to chase down a running back is next level,” Pugh said. Adding: “Welcome to the 53 Elijah!”

The Giants acknowledged Chatman’s rise when they traded away veteran Jordan Phillips earlier this week. They also gave the rookie some first-team reps next to Pro Bowler Dexter Lawrence against the Texans, further confirming that they see him as a potential year one contributor.

Giants Beat Reporter Thinks Elijah Chatman Has Roster Spot ‘Locked’ up Heading Into Final Preseason Outing

The Giants have a strong defensive line, but their depth is a little weak behind stars like Lawrence, Brian Burns and Kayvon Thibodeaux. Chatman’s emergence cannot be overstated in that regard.

“Elijah Chatman got first-team reps on passing downs,” The Athletic’s Dan Duggan analyzed after the game. “Drew a hold and had the tremendous hustle play chasing down the RB. I think he has a spot locked in at this point, but he was playing into the fourth quarter. [The Giants] likely wanted a long look at him to confirm.”

Big Blue View beat writer Ed Valentine agreed that Chatman did well to solidify his role on Saturday, putting the rookie in his “stock up” column following the performance.

“The undrafted free agent defensive tackle is building a stairway to the Giants’ roster,” he wrote. “Crushing a rookie minicamp tryout. Earning first-team reps in training camp and preseason games. Doing enough to make the Giants feel comfortable trading veteran Jordan Phillips. Showing the ability to push the pocket and get into the backfield.”

Chatman could be called upon even more after projected starter Ryder Anderson left the second preseason outing with a hamstring injury.

“Ryder Anderson was the third DL in the base defense alongside Dexter Lawrence and Rakeem Nunez-Roches,” Duggan noted in the same post. “We’ll see how long he’s sidelined by a hamstring injury.”

Giants Draft Pick D.J. Davidson’s Stock Is Falling Again After Texans Outing

With Chatman rising up the ranks, former fifth-round prospect D.J. Davidson appears to be slipping.

Valentine listed him as one of the players that saw their stock fall after the Texans preseason outing, reasoning: “The 2022 fifth-round pick has not done much in his two seasons. What he did on Saturday was commit two penalties, one a roughing the passer.”

In general, it’s been another ho-hum summer for Davidson, who looks to be on the roster bubble entering the third and final preseason game. At the end of the day, he could be competing with 2023 seventh rounder Jordon Riley for the fifth and final spot on the interior of the defensive line.