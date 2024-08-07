Returning Giants Hybrid Takes Lead in Key Position Battle

Identifying a second starting cornerback remains a priority for the New York Giants this offseason, so it’s a positive sign returning hybrid defender Nick McCloud is taking the lead over Cor’Dale Flott.

McCloud “stole some starting outside cornerback reps from Cor’Dale Flott for the first time in camp after Flott was involved in two blown coverages Monday,” per the New York Post’s Ryan Dunleavy.

The latter noted how McCloud, who was re-signed as a restricted free agent back in April, already has a full and varied workload. He “plays on the first- and second-string defense at outside cornerback, nickelback, safety and moneybacker.”

Starting reps on the perimeter only adds to McCloud’s growing remit. Those reps also signify a major change in what a rebuilt secondary will look like this season.

As Dan Duggan and Charlotte Carroll of The Athletic noted, Flott “had exclusively worked with the starters before Tuesday.” Now, “it appears McCloud is competing for the other starting corner role.”

McCloud’s burgeoning role in a rebuilding defense can solve a tricky problem for new coordinator Shane Bowen.

Nick McCloud Staking Claim to Vital Role

It made sense for the Giants to bring McCloud back since he’s known to head coach Brian Daboll and general manager Joe Schoen. Both were with the Buffalo Bills when McCloud entered the AFC East club as an undrafted free agent in 2021.

McCloud’s status as a staff favorite extends to his standing among teammates. He’s quickly earned the respect of this year’s big-name trade acquisition, edge-rusher Brian Burns.

The two-time Pro Bowler said McCloud has “showed me a different side of him every time I see him, he’s been doing his thing,” per SNY.tv’s Giants Videos.

As Burns pointed out, he and the rest of the front seven have an important role to play in assisting a developing defensive backfield. Intense pressure up front will create more opportunities for turnovers on the back end, opportunities suited to McCloud’s opportunistic skills.

The 26-year-old snatched an interception and forced three fumbles last season. One of those takeaways was created by McCloud swatting the ball out of the grasp of Philadelphia Eagles All-Pro wide receiver A.J. Brown, a play highlighted by Empire Sports Media’s Alex Wilson.

A physical style of play should endear McCloud to Bowen. The latter prefers a more zone-based coverage scheme, one dependant on corners stepping up to make quick, solid tackles.

McCloud’s tenacity can give him the inside edge over Flott.

Cor’Dale Flott Struggling to Meet Expectations

There’s been no shortage of hype for Flott to take the starting job across from 2023 NFL draft first-round pick Deonte Banks. Flott has been touted for a promotion and expected to turn extended duty into a breakout season.

Things aren’t working out as expected yet, but Flott has still had his moments at camp. Like when he got in front of this year’s top draft pick Malik Nabers to turn away this pass highlighted by NorthJersey.com’s Art Stapleton.

Subsequent struggles have prompted Bowen and defensive backs coach Jerome Henderson to take a longer look at McCloud. The about turn is proof of how fluid things remain in the secondary.

Options and combinations are still being worked out among a young group depleted by productive veterans Adoree’ Jackson and safety Xavier McKinney moving on this offseason. It would help to have an experienced and versatile player like Jalen Mills off the NFI list.

Until then, McCloud should get more chances to seize a starting job and make it his own.